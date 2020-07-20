The son of a federal judge has been murdered and her husband, a criminal defense attorney, is in critical condition after a gunman dressed like a FedEx driver opened fire at their home. The judge is believed to have been in the basement at the time of the shooting.

Federal Judge Esther Salas was unharmed in the attack, but her 20-year-old son, Daniel Anderl, was killed in the attack at their home in North Brunswick, New Jersey. Some of her high-profile case are drawing attention as possible motives for the attack, including a financial fraud case against former Real Housewife Teresa Giudice and multiple cases involving members of the Grape Street Crips. But it’s a case she was assigned on July 15 that had links to late sex abuser Jeffrey Epstein that has many most curious about motive.

In the case, Deutsche Bank is being accused of misleading investors ‘about anti-money-laundering deficiencies,’ including failing to properly monitor high-risk customers, that included billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, according to Bloomberg.

It is unknown it Salas was even the target. According to reports, her husband, Mark Anderl, answered the door and was shot. When their son went to investigate, he was shot as well before the gunman fled the scene.

Federal judge's son, 20, is shot dead and her criminal defense attorney husband is critically injured after a gunman dressed as a FedEx driver ambushed their home – four days after she was assigned a case linked to Jeffrey Epstein — John F. Kennedy Jr. (@John_F_Kennnedy) July 20, 2020

For the record I agree that you don't have to have any interest in researching criminal conspiracies to believe that one of the Epstein judges facing an attempted assassination 96 hours after she gets the case is suspicious as hell — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) July 20, 2020

Judge Salas was assigned 4 days ago to unravel all of the money laundering in the Epstein case. Hundred of millions worth with banks, suspects, whole black book. Yesterday a gunman shows up at her house, shoots her husband, kills her son, and escapes without going into house. — Tim Dillon (@TimJDillon) July 20, 2020

U.S. District Judge Esther Salas is presiding over the Deutsche Bank/Jeffrey Epstein civil case after it was assigned to her 4 days ago. Her husband and son were shot this evening by a gunman dressed as a FedEx driver. Son died, husband is in critical condition. No coincidence. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) July 20, 2020

BREAKING: A Gunman dressed as FedEx deliveryman shoots husband and son of federal judge Esther Salas at their New Jersey home, killing their son. Judge Salas was in the basement and not injured. Judge Salas was recently assigned a case with links to Jeffery Epstein. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) July 20, 2020

According to Daily Mail, Salas has sat a judge on the U.S. District Court for New Jersey in Newark, for nine years and was the first Hispanic woman to serve on the federal bench in the state. She served as a public defender and federal magistrate before President Barack Obama nominated her to serve as a District Court Judge in 2010. Her husband, Mark Anderl also works in legal circles and served as an assistant prosecutor in Essex County for ten years before becoming a criminal defense attorney.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said in a statement, “Judge Salas and her family are in our thoughts at this time as they cope with this senseless act. This tragedy is our latest reminder that gun violence remains a crisis in our country and that our work to make every community safer isn’t done.”

The FBI, U.S. Marshals, New Jersey State Police along with the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General have been on the scene of the shooting throughout Sunday evening.

This will give plenty of fodder for conspiracy theorists on both sides of the political aisle. Was Salas the target? If so, was the Jeffrey Epstein case part of the motivation? We may never know.

