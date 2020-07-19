Representative Rashida Tlaib is a celebrity. She makes national headlines regularly with her radical leftist rhetoric and unhinged attacks on the President. But in Michigan’s 13th District that she represents, sentiment isn’t so rosy. She’s facing a tough primary with fellow Democrat Brenda Jones picking up steam and even if she can survive that, she’ll have to face a surging Republican Party led by potential nominee David Dudenhoefer.

But “The Dude” is focusing on making his district and state better from multiple angles. On top of running for congress, he’s leading the way in efforts to recall Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Her disastrous authoritarian policies, particularly during the coronavirus crisis, have cost her state countless jobs and closed down many businesses. Moreover, she seems more interested in trying out for Joe Biden’s open VP slot than taking care of business in her state.

NOQ Report EIC JD Rucker caught up with Dudenhoefer to discuss his current actions and the race to send Tlaib back to the private sector. This episode of Freedom Discourse was recorded for the 5th Saving America Conference.

As long as Democrats like Rashida Tlaib continue to drag her party to the radical left, there will be opportunities for Republicans like David Dudenhoefer to defy the odds and pick up seats. He needs conservatives to support him.

