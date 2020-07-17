It’s obvious to any observer of the current climate in America that we are more polarized than we’ve ever seen in our lifetime. As we get closer to the 2020 election, we can see that this may be the most important election to-date. Now, we hear this said every election cycle, but the thing that we have to remember is that the stakes are getting raised each time, so it’s a consistently true statement to make.

Looking at the repercussions of conservatives losing this election, we are facing literally the destruction of America. If Joe Biden becomes president, we will literally not see another Republican president in the foreseeable future.

Think about it, the left is pushing for making illegal immigrant full-fledged citizens, which will give them the right to vote. While they pitch this as being sympathetic to minorities, what this is really accomplishing is expanding the Democrat voting block. With millions of illegals that would be able to vote, this would ensure Democrat control in virtually all of the upcoming elections.

Democrats are also pushing to give felons the right to vote, as well as expand the voting age down to as young as 16 years of age. Again, this will just expand the Democrat voting block.

They are even looking to make Washington DC a state. Now, you might now think that this is a big deal, until you realize that DC is run by Democrats, which would give them more Representatives and two more Senators in Congress.

What the Democrats understand is that for them to win they have to focus on the intersectionality groups, appealing to target minorities… those that feel oppressed. That is why they focus on illegal immigrants, African-Americans, LGBTQ community, minorities, the poor, seniors, women, youth and even Washington DC. Each of those groups of people are told that they are oppressed by someone else, usually straight, white, rich men. If they can get these groups of people to believe that they are oppressed, then they will always vote for the party that is claiming they’ll fix the problem.

In reality, however, it’s the Left that is creating the problem. They don’t actually want to fix anything. Why? Because they need something to campaign on and raise money from. Think about it, if they fix the problem, why would people feel the need to donate money to their campaign? In reality, that is why there’s such outrage at Donald Trump from the establishment… He came in to disrupt the system and actually tried to fix the problems. He’s a threat to their livelihood!

But let’s bring it back to the issue at hand. 2020 is the most important election of our lifetime to-date. With a President Trump we’ll see, at the very least, the holding off of the progressive left from gaining power, with the opportunity to put a true conservative in office in 2024. With a Joe Biden win, we’ll see the utter dismantling and destruction of the America system.

It’s your choice America. Who do you want to be? A free society that provides everyone with an opportunity to succeed or a socialist, communist society that only benefits those at the top? It’s our call… I just pray we pick the right one!

