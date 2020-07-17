Reports are coming in that Representative John Lewis (D-GA) has died.

A top House Democratic source has also confirmed that Congresman John Lewis has passed away at 80 after battling stage IV pancreatic cancer. https://t.co/AhCGtUyJRt — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 18, 2020

Last week, a Rep. Alma Adams (D-NC) had Tweeted Lewis had died before issuing an apology for her error. Conspiracy theorists are pointing to a “planned demise” in which Adams jumped the gun, but there is no evidence to support this claim.

Lewis was a civil rights leader who has served 17 terms in the House of Representatives. He was 80.

I am heartbroken at the loss of John Lewis. Every conversation I ever had with him left me inspired. He was one of our greatest moral heroes. We so need his voice now. This loss is incalculable. — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) July 18, 2020

Hat tip to @AshaRangappa_ for this always timely John Lewis quote: https://t.co/XsbrgCjLkI — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) July 18, 2020

Rep. John Lewis' first appearance in the Almanac, for the 1988 edition. They noted he "comes to Congress already as an important maker of American history." So glad this country had him. #GoodTrouble pic.twitter.com/O2dMj0kdg6 — J. Miles Coleman (@JMilesColeman) July 18, 2020

Rest In Peace, Rep John Lewis. The world was better for you, and less off without you. pic.twitter.com/lPZMisjUgs — Kim Mangone for Congress 2020 (@KimMangone) July 18, 2020

This one hurts. Thank you John Lewis for making a path for little Black girls like me. pic.twitter.com/0RbHPwyxpU — Rodericka Applewhaite (@Rodericka) July 18, 2020

