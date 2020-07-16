The Tea Party was amazing. It really was. It gave constitutional conservatives the group they wanted and needed to defy not only the rising radical Democrats in the Barack Obama era but also the moderate “RINOs” in Republican Party leadership. In 2010, they said they were going to fire Nancy Pelosi and they did. In 2014 they set out to dethrone Harry Reid and they did. But the Tea Party has lost prominence in recent years. Can it make a comeback?

No, it probably won’t make a comeback in the form it took before because that manifestation was not built for the long haul. But according to co-founder Michael Johns, there’s an opportunity for the movement itself to come back in a better way. He joined Sam Jones in the latest episode of Freedom Discourse with a session during yesterday’s Saving America Conference from the American Conservative Movement.

America needs something like the Tea Party to rise again, only better. Co-founder Michael Johns joined Sam Jones to discuss the past and future of a new conservative movement in America.

