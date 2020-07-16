The Democrats and their media cohorts have spent four years calling President Trump a corrupt, racist, sexist, old white man who is mentally unfit to perform the duties of his office. In turn, they have nominated an even older white man who has made questionable money from the powers of his public offices, advocated for the segregation of schools, been accused of having sexually assaulted a young staffer, and is believed to be suffering from dementia and mental decline by around forty percent of the American people. Everything the Democrats have tried to pin on President Trump, they now defend in Joe Biden. And if elections are a battle of contrasts, the greatest contrast between the two candidates is that the president manages to still possess the energy and verve of a thirty-year-old, while Old Joe always looks to be coming from or going to his next nap.

For a party that has been rambling for twenty years about an unbeatable “minority majority” that would give them a permanent governing coalition, the Democratic Party sure doesn’t have much faith in the electorate to want anything more than a wobbly Washington politician who has been running for president since 1988. Does this mean Joe Biden’s the best they’ve got or that they’re Trojan Horse-ing the nation with a nominee who, if elected, will be “president-in-name-only”?

Is Black Lives Matter really supporting a former segregationist? Is organized labor really backing a China apologist who wants to make it easier for Chinese manufacturing to dominate American factories? Are blue-collar Democrats really behind a Green New Deal champion who wants to bring mining for energy to an end? Are “Me-Too” warriors really going to ignore Tara Reade, just like they did Juanita Broaddrick? Are psychiatrists like Brandy Lee who have spent years diagnosing President Trump from afar as mentally incapable of performing his job truly going to remain mum, while nearly half of Americans use their eyes and ears to conclude Biden suffers from dementia? Are CNN talking-heads who decry Washington corruption really intent on replacing an “outsider” President Trump with a fifty-year Washington relic like Joe?

It’s almost as if they’re not really voting for Joe Biden at all, or maybe it’s like Joe once said, himself, “if you don’t like me, you can vote for the other Biden.” Perhaps he meant his wife Jill would be doing the heavy lifting of his presidency. Perhaps his subconscious got the best of him by saying out loud what we all know — that there is nothing left of Joe Biden except his usefulness to be painted by the left’s intersectional champions as the spokesperson for various causes he can no longer understand.

If nobody in America has any idea who will be exercising Article II powers should Biden win, then this really isn’t an election at all. It is a choice between the representative government laid out by the constitution and blind factionalism wielded by unelected powers beyond the electorate’s control.

Love him or hate him, there is never any question who is making the decisions once President Trump enters the room.

But a vote for Biden is not a vote for a man but a vote for unconstrained governance. Will Valerie Jarrett be sitting behind the Resolute Desk in 2021? Will Nancy Pelosi or Adam Schiff? How about Bernie Sanders and the new socialists? Or Google’s pro-censorship leadership or the New York Time’s anti-American editorial board? Or the United Nations’ Secretary-General Guterres? Nobody knows.

That the collection of former Republicans and Neo-conservatives who have spent four years so viciously attacking President Trump as unworthy of the office could back a plan to install a man without the capacity to fulfill his constitutional duties should he be elected says a lot about these men and women who have had such power over the Republican Party in the recent past. They cry from every direction that President Trump and his supporters are destroying our country’s most important institutions, but then they support a man who, in his own words, is a mere “transition candidate” for other interests. The same NeverTrumpers who bemoan his disrespect for unwritten traditions choose instead to replace the representative government set forth by our written Constitution with the illusory promise of a presidency-to-be-named-later.

None of those people or groups whom Americans might unknowingly elect come November can be impeached and removed from office or fired by the voters. The decision-makers during a Biden presidency cannot be held accountable for abusing the constitutionally-vested powers they don’t officially hold. It will be as if Rachel Maddow and MSNBC quietly swept into the Oval Office in the dead of night and took charge while Americans were sleeping.

But if the presidency becomes nothing more than a token symbol with no true power of any kind, then American self-governance comes to an end. We are either a government “of the people” or a government by and for a coalition of Rasputins ruling from behind the curtains; we cannot be both.

Over the next few months, the people supporting Joe Biden will praise his name and sing his blessings and promise his victory, but they cannot obscure the reality that Biden, if elected, would only be playing president, not governing as one. In 2020, the election is not between Donald Trump and the former vice-president, but rather between Donald Trump and the unelected puppeteers who believe they deserve to rule without enduring the hardship of campaigning for the office they seek.

