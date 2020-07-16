Is New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio stupid? Perhaps. He doesn’t seem stupid. He seems misguided and at least a little brainwashed into an ideology so far to the left, to him good is evil and evil is good. Now, a statement he made during his signing of the abysmal NYPD Accountability Package revealed that his mentality truly is deranged.

“So, this movement, and a lot of people are here were active participants not just in recent weeks, but over years. This, today, is a victory for you, because you worked so hard and your voices were heard. There will always be people who say that these things cannot be done. I remember very vividly in 2013 – if you looked at what we were hearing day after day in 2013, you would have imagined it would have been impossible to end the broken and unconstitutional policy of stop and frisk. We were sold a bill of goods. We were lied to every day, being told that if we ended that policy, there would be crime and chaos everywhere. And, thank God, most of us didn’t listen to that hype. We changed something unjust and we became a fairer city. And guess what? We became a safer city at the same time, because fairness and safety have to walk hand in hand. People said that if we reduced incarceration and ended the era of mass incarceration, we would be endangered. It was the other way around, my friends. We now have fewer people in our jails than any time since World War II and we are safer for it and better for it.”

DE BLASIO: “We now have fewer people in our jails than any time since WW2 and we are safer for it and better for it” pic.twitter.com/isOM3P8yZ4 — Checked Elitist Poso (@JackPosobiec) July 16, 2020

There’s really no need to argue against him on this. One does not need to be a staunch conservative to realize how ignorant and contradictory his statement is. Context or no context, the notion that law enforcement and the criminal justice system have been so hampered that fewer criminals is behind bars is ludicrous, especially at a moment like this when New York City crime is spiking at outrageous levels.

The cognitive dissonance here is absolutely stunning. It’s an insult to NYPD. It’s a middle finger pointed squarely at the law abiding citizens of New York City. And it’s a wink and a nod to the criminals who are becoming more powerful every day de Blasio is still in office. New Yorkers can do something about it, though. They can have him removed from office.

Normally, 13-second clips are taken out of context and therefore invalid. But there is no context in which this statement by Bill de Blasio could ever make sense. Zero. The NYC Mayor is completely lost in his own world.

