The title of this chapter will be hated by both sides of the argument. Each side will focus on one word. Christians who vote for Democrats will wonder why I feel obliged to tell them they “cannot” vote for whomever they feel best serves them. Christians who do not vote for Democrats will ask why I believe there is “one” reason when they can list off dozens. I expect this chapter will draw plenty of scrutiny, counterarguments, and possibly even scorn.

As an Evangelical Christian, I have many political, cultural, and religious reasons why I’ve never voted for a Democrat. I’m not a Republican by registry and there are many Republican lawmakers I truly do not respect. Invariably the candidates I end up supporting are aligned with the GOP based almost exclusively on a single reason within the realm of religion. Before I explain this reason, let’s discuss some of the other reasons Christians cite when voting for Republicans exclusively.

Over the years I’ve heard reasons some Christians vote Democrat exclusively as well, but I won’t be covering those in-depth in this chapter. Instead, I’ll sum them up by saying reasons such as social justice, poverty, or reducing incarceration are generally flawed from a Biblical perspective. That’s not to say that Democrats do not claim to address poverty or any of these issues, but one needs only look at poverty levels in cities that have been under Democratic control for decades to understand why I’m skeptical of claims that Democrats handle it better. Clearly, they do not.

The reasons I’m about to discuss are common ties between Evangelicals and Republicans. By no means am I suggesting that these reasons are not valid. All of them are very valid. But, all of them have flaws that prevent them from being irrefutable. Christians may make solid arguments to vote Republican to reduce crime and poverty, for example, but Democrat-voting Christians can also make Biblical arguments through their own reckonings. The purpose of pointing these out is not to negate their importance in any individual’s worldview. It’s important to realize that all of these can be argued against while the one indisputable reason for Christians to never vote Democrat is unambiguous.

One final prelude, if I may. We must appreciate the difference between voting Republican and not voting Democrat. This is not a plea to vote straight-ticket GOP. Independents, Libertarians, Constitution Party members, and people with other affiliations should examine candidates closely before casting their votes. Some argue that voting 3rd-party or no party at all is a wasted vote. I disagree. But, one thing has been made clear to me over the past few years: A vote for a modern Democrat is a vote against Christianity’s future. We’ll get to the biggest reason at the end. But first, let’s discuss other arguments many Christians make.

One of the most common reasons people cite for never voting for Democrats is the abortion issue. Over the last six decades we’ve seen the Democratic Party creep further down the path towards promotion of abortion. What was once supposed to be “safe, legal, and rare” has evolved into a form of birth control on-demand that leftists claim should be celebrated jubilantly. It’s becoming increasingly uncommon to find a pro-life Democratic lawmaker. They’ve either been converted to pro-choice or unceremoniously evicted. Some analysts say this is the biggest reason for the exodus from the party as there’s no longer room for pro-life Democrats in a party that embraces abortion at any time and in any form.

Admittedly, I’ve cited this issue many times in the past as a huge reason to never vote Democrat. It’s not that I feel it’s the most important reason but it’s the easiest case to make, especially to Christians who are pro-life. The reason it really shouldn’t rank at the very top for Christians isn’t because it lacks importance. What could be more Biblical than preservation of life? This comes down to one assertion for me, that abortion is only partially a political issue. There are more productive ways to address abortion in the United States, most notably from a cultural perspective. I’ve seen pastors such as one of this book’s co-authors, Ken Peters, preaching outside of Planned Parenthood as their congregations sing. I’ve seen them hold signs and spend a day praying for parents entering an abortion clinic. And I’ve seen people emerge from these clinics with their babies still intact. That type of abortion activism is more effective today than votes for Republicans. As the left often says, people who want an abortion will find ways to do it even if they’re deemed illegal. The cultural battle over abortion is more powerful than the political one.

What about the courts? If we get conservative lawmakers to pass abortion-restricting laws and appoint originalists up and down the bench to uphold them, doesn’t that mean voting Republican is the biggest issue? No. It might be the case if it were possible in 21st century America for Republicans to sustain control of the White House for long enough to clear out progressive judges, but that’s unrealistic. Two steps forward, one step back. One step forward, two steps back.

The courts are unlikely to ever be a reliable method of fighting abortion. Republicans controlled the White House for all but four years during the stretch from 1969 to 1992. During that time, abortion laws were loosened and the judiciary was barely right-leaning. A stretch like that is unlikely for Republicans in the foreseeable future, and even if it could happen, there’s no guarantee the judiciary would be changed enough to make real headway against abortion. To do so would mean controlling the Senate as well during the stretch, and that’s even harder than controlling the White House. In short, abortion is an important Biblical consideration, but reliance on fighting the political battle is arguably the reason why we’re losing the cultural one.

If we take abortion out of the equation, surely there are other Biblical reasons to hold the courts in high regard as reasons to vote Republicans. In fact, there are other reasons and they vary in range of importance. Again, our adherence to fighting political battles and not putting enough attention to fighting the cultural battles is why we haven’t been winning. Let’s look at gay marriage, for example. Leftist California voted against gay marriage a dozen years ago. But while conservatives and Christians were continuing the political battle, progressives fought a culture war over the issue. Our votes were systematically erased. Our political victory was reversed. The left’s effectiveness in promoting social progressivism allowed them to supersede our initial political victories. As a result, gay marriage went from being a state issue, as it should be, to a Supreme Court issue. And we lost.

The argument could then be made that this makes for even more of a Biblical reason to vote against Democrats. But, let’s look at the aftermath of Obergefell v. Hodges. A year and a half following the decision to allow gay marriage, we had a Republican-controlled White House, House of Representatives, and Senate. We had a judiciary that was rapidly being shifted to the right. Yet through this time, there were no efforts made to address the issue because there were no options for doing so. Moreover, Republican leadership has had a “softening” on the issue ever since. With the battle over, they’ve generally chosen to abandon the fight. Once again, our focus on the political side of the culture war led to defeat and there are no pathways outside of spreading the Gospel and working harder against Cultural Marxism to reverse course. We are an LGBTQ-embracing nation and have been for half-a-decade. We will continue to be so unless a spiritual awakening happens in America. The courts cannot help us with this anymore.

Another arena in which we continue to fight political battles is in education. Like the reasons previously mentioned, there are valid political battles to be waged. Additionally, it’s the cultural war that must be won if we’re going to see real change. For example, the theory of evolution is taught as fact while Biblical creationism is forbidden. Textbooks are being altered to indoctrinate our children into believing there are dozens of genders. Climate change is treated with religious vigor while religion is treated as myth. All the while, our children must run off to private settings if they want to pray. They’re fearful of being caught by their teachers, and in some cases, fearful of being caught by their peers. The principles taught in public schools today are fraught with anti-Biblical worldviews and bigotry towards those of the Judeo-Christian faiths. It takes a mighty feat of parenting and divine assistance for children in some schools to emerge without a solid belief that Christianity is the root of all evils in this world.

There is solid backing for the above arguments to be important Biblical reasons to not vote for Democrats. We definitely can and should fight political battles over education, and it’s a good reason to never vote for Democrats from a Biblical perspective. But, there are better ways to protect our children. Homeschool and Christian private schools are far superior alternatives to public schools. Unfortunately, those options aren’t open to every family. We, as parents, are ultimately responsible for the education of our children even if they go to public school. It’s imperative that we take more than a passing interest. Don’t just ask them about their grades. Ask them what they were taught. Learn their curriculum in real time with them every evening. This won’t just protect our children from the indoctrination we’re often forced to allow them to endure. It will also help them do better in school.

The political battle for more Biblical education is worthwhile, but let’s not stop with voting against Democrats. The most important education battle happens at home every night.

The economic argument with Biblical backing to vote against Democrats is common but tricky. Lest we forget, Democrats have mastered the art of making promises about reducing crime and improving conditions for the poor. They sell these promises with surface-level policy proposals and appealing social giveaways. What’s more, they’re able to position socialistic principles in ways that can sound appealing to those suffering or nearly suffering from destitution. Don’t misunderstand me. Both parties are guilty of empty promises. Republicans have been invoking the middle class as a talking point for years. But, the Democrats use the impoverished and/or the minority groups to get them elected, and that’s where their concern and promises end. Period.

Conservatives and Christians generally realize that these programs are problematic and antithetical to Biblical solutions. Meanwhile, welfare programs have become an easy pathway through which the left can make Biblical arguments to vote for Democrats. They’ll go so far as to claim Jesus Christ was a socialist, ignoring the fact that personal philanthropy and community engagement are conservative and Biblical. Government-operated socialism is not.

Left-leaning churches, pastors, and congregants are often the most susceptible to the social program sales pitch by Democrats. This is arguably the biggest reason churches in low-income areas are often filled with spiritual vigor while maintaining adherence to Democratic doctrines. It makes sense, on the surface, that Democrats promising better conditions can be popular with Bible-believing communities. Republicans have done a poor job of explaining that government assistance leads to government dependency, or that enriching communities through private organizations and community-based programs yields opportunity for growth. The real social justice from a Biblical perspective is based on personally caring for those in need as Jesus and the disciples did, not by taking handouts from Caesar in exchange for permanent allegiance.

At this point, some may have come to the conclusion that the biggest reason Christians should never vote for Democrats is because of their growing allegiance to anti-Biblical worldviews. The left’s embrace of Islam, atheism, and other ideologies is certainly a compelling reason to vote against Democrats, but it’s counterproductive to fight these things politically. In fact, doing so actually works against our greatest Biblical defense as Americans.

These other ideologies are our enemies on multiple fronts. The spread of these ideologies can make it challenging to share the Gospel and expose more people to the truth of the Bible. One can easily make a correlation between the rise of these ideologies and the need to vote against Democrats in an effort to stifle them. In reality, the opposite is true.

Before I explain why this is the case and conclude with the most important reason Christians should never vote for Democrats, it’s important to establish a couple of premises. First, the Biblical Christianity we need in America is not the lukewarm version that’s all-to-common today. We need a hearty, Bible-driven faith to spread if we are to survive as a nation.

The second premise is best explained through an incident I had a few years ago. I vividly remember a meeting I had with an executive associated with a Christian movie project. They needed help with messaging but quickly rejected a Biblical one. I asked how we were supposed to deliver a Christian message without allowing it to be a Biblical message. He told me we don’t need to inject Christianity into people with a hypodermic needle, but instead we need to feed them “Flintstones Vitamin Christianity.”

Needless to say, my vehement objection to their concept meant I did not work on the project.

As Christians in the United States of America in the 21st century, we need all of the tools at our disposal to practice our faith, spread the Gospel, and fight the forces arrayed against us. There may have been a time in the past when “Flintstones Vitamin Christianity” was suitable, but in modern America it can do more harm than good. Today, we must take advantage of every opportunity presented to us, and to do that we need our constitutional protections.

With those premises understood, maintaining our full First Amendment protection for Freedom of Religion is the indisputable reason to never vote for Democrats. When given majorities in legislature at any level, Democrats have shown they will compress our religious freedoms bit by bit, law by law. When they have control over executive power at any level, Democrats take advantage of it by enacting draconian mandates that reduce our ability to not only be Christians, but to engage in faith-based outreach. With a progressive judiciary brought forth by a Democratic White House and Senate, we have been and will continue to be told how we can and cannot live our lives as Christians.

This is the dividing line that all Democratic lawmakers must cross if they intend to maintain their support. It’s why prayer is either anathema at official Democratic gatherings or exchanged for religious syncretism.

As Christians, we can and should believe that our faith is right and therefore others are wrong. That may sound as sharp as a hypodermic needle, but it’s a necessary understanding in America today as interfaith dialogue has become all the rage. Even Christians who are more forgiving of such things need to understand that our best chance of enabling our faith to endure in this nation is through our freedom to express the truth. This is why our political battle is not against Islam, atheism, or other ideologies. From a purely political perspective, we must encourage freedom for all people to express their own religious beliefs so we can keep the same freedoms for ourselves. If we are, indeed, right with our Biblical beliefs, then freedom for all to engage in religious activities gives us the greatest opportunity to spread the Gospel and help others find the truth.

The modern Democratic Party is so enamored with “protecting” people from being offended that they are engaged in an all-out war to quash expressions of our faith. Nothing is more offensive to the left than the tenets of Christianity. Nothing.

Whether they empower other religions over Judeo-Christian faiths out of a sense of progressive “fairness” or eliminate religion altogether, a Democratic Party with enough power will separate, isolate, and eventually vanquish churches in America. One needs only look at the failed logic in their asinine COVID-19 mandates to see this is true. Many if not most Democratic lawmakers labeled anarcho-communist protests as essential while giving out violations to people who attended drive-in church. They said we couldn’t pray out loud or sing. They arrested pastors who dared invoke our First Amendment right to practice our religion without government interference. They barred us from praying over our recently deceased, yet kept liquor stores open. What we experienced through the coronavirus crisis is just a taste, a microcosm of what they would enact at all times across the nation if ever given enough power.

Christians who vote for Democrats are hastening the effective end of our religion as we know it. The faithful will still worship at home, but our Biblical mandate is to spread the Word. Democratic Party leadership has evolved to the point they see active and vibrant Christianity in this nation as a threat to their power, so their nature emboldens them to suppress it. We’ve already seen this script played out time and again in nations throughout history and across the globe. Those who sailed to America for the first time did so for religious freedom. Thus, our founding fathers were certain to protect those liberties within the first amendment to the constitution they wrote.

The separation of church and state was established initially to keep the state out of the church. However, over the centuries it morphed into a misguided protection for the state from the church. Today, Democrats are actively attempting to take it to the final step in which the church is separated from this nation altogether. Our dystopian future follows the removal of our religious liberties. That removal will start when Democrats are given enough power with the help of misled or masochistic Christians.

