Actor James Woods has a knack for framing leftists in their proper context. He isn’t a fan of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio whose anti-police rhetoric—which existed long before Black Lives Matter activists called to defund the police—combined with his actions have put law enforcement officers at risk. Murders are on the rise following a reduction of $1 billion in the city’s law enforcement budget. Meanwhile, the Mayor says nothing when his own police officers are getting attacked.

Woods pointed this out in a Tweet that showed video of two NYPD officers struggling to stay safe while apprehending a suspect. They were even attacked at one point. Thankfully, they weren’t rushed by the entire mob, which could have turned into a deadly situation quickly.

From DeBlasio’s secret porn stash. Watching cops be attacked by a mob is his Viagra… pic.twitter.com/5jE85VsQVS — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 14, 2020

New York City has quickly changed from being one of the safest big cities in the world to now having crime rates skyrocketing, shootings rampant, and murders on a sharp rise. But as the NY Post noted, he’s doubling down on his bad policies.

The mayor kicked off his daily press briefing by addressing the spate of shootings, including one in Brooklyn Sunday night that claimed the life of a 1-year-old boy.

“This is something that very, very sadly we’ve seen in the past and we’ve had to fight back before and we will fight back again,” de Blasio told reporters.

“We do that by bringing police and community together in a common cause,” he added, while urging the community to “occupy the corners” of their neighborhoods.

Later, de Blasio talked about the “horrible spate of shootings” in NYCHA public housing that he dealt with at the beginning of his tenure.

“We threw everything we had at it. We have to do it again,” he said.

He shot down questions about firing Police Commissioner Dermot Shea — who disbanded the anti-crime unit last month — and lauded him as “one of the people who made this the safest big city in America.”

As long as Bill de Blasio is Mayor of NYC, residents cannot feel safe and police officers cannot feel appreciated for their sacrifices. James Woods exposes this regularly. Perhaps he should launch a campaign to remove de Blasio for maladministration.

