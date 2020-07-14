Imagine if Democrats used the coronavirus as an excuse to close down counselors or psychologists. Would there be outrage about people not receiving the counseling they need to deal with depression, family problems, or suicidal thoughts? What about food banks? What if someone like California Governor Gavin Newsom said food banks that feed the needy must be shut down until nobody was dying from COVID-19? Lastly, what if a mayor decreed that services assisting the elderly and needy needed to close down indefinitely, at least until a vaccine was found for the pandemic? Certainly the outcry from the people would be loud and clear.

We might assume these things, but that’s simply not the case. There is limited, muted outrage coming out in whimpers over Newsom’s most recent renewal of the shutdown orders in California. Churches in two dozen counties have been ordered closed. But just as Newsom and other Democrats fail to understand the necessity of fellowship and Biblical learning, so too do they dismiss the essential services offered by churches in the form of counseling, food distribution to the poor, and services for the elderly and infirm.

In the latest episode of the Rucker Report, I ask why this is the case. How can we, both as conservatives and simply as Americans, sit by as these draconian mandates cut past the First Amendment and straight to the essential services provided by churches and other religious institutions? Sure, there is a vocal minority crying foul, but it isn’t nearly the outrage one would expect considering how much churches are deeply embedded in the coping abilities of some communities. Churches do offer these services and at times are the only ones capable of handling the demand. But to most Democrats, anything that isn’t provided by the government should be considered inferior and non-essential.

The outrage should be unambiguous. It should be thunderous. From counseling to aiding the elderly, food banks to fellowship, churches are indisputably essential to many communities. Democrats refuse to acknowledge this.

