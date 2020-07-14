One of the key aspects that he is pushing for is more accountability for the criminal justice system. This is one of his biggest concerns as he’s calling for bail reform.

The conversation also turned to a discussion about Black Lives Matter and their vilification of the the police in our country, claiming that they are systemically racist against minorities and especially the Black Community. In reality, however, we are seeing that the majority of the crime is happening in minority communities. Thus, when crime happens more often in a particular part of town, the police will focus more of their attention there. So, logically, if a part of town has more crime, it necessitates a more concentrated focus of the police. So, the claim that the police are systemically racist is flat out wrong!

The push to defund the police is one that cannot go uncontested. As conservatives we need to push for law and order, not pure anarchy, as the left is pushing for. On one hand, the Democrats want to take away all of our guns, citing the argument that we can rely on the police to protect us. But then, those same people will claim that “all cops are bastards” and are pure evil, and pushing to completely abolish the police. This should just show you how idiotic the arguments from the left actually are.

It’s time to protect our protectors. Do the police need accountability? Absolutely! That is why I am 100% for body cameras. With that said, this will allow the police to be protected when they are innocent and condemn them when they are in the wrong. We need to push for justice, and ending the police is not how to do that.

I’m thankful for Ken Good and his understanding of the criminal justice, explaining what’s actually going on. There’s a lot of propaganda out there, so it takes talking to someone “in the know” to truly understand the truth.

