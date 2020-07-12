The fastest way to get suppressed in mainstream and social media is to promote the concept of herd immunity as a strategy to fight COVID-19. It would bring challenges to their lockdown agenda, so they choose to bury the stories supporting it rather than let people know the truth. NY Times and Yahoo News were the only ones seeming to report it in mainstream media, and even they made sure to get scare quotes from “experts” warning against the unambiguously good news that nearly 70% of residents in certain areas of New York City tested positive for coronavirus antibodies.

Areas of New York have recorded a nearly 70 per cent rate of immunity to Covid-19, in what scientists have described as “stunning” findings that suggest they could be protected from any second wave.

Some 68 per cent of people who took antibody tests at a clinic in the Corona neighbourhood of Queens received positive results, while at another clinic in Jackson Heights, 56 per cent tested positive.

The results, shared by healthcare company CityMD with the New York Times, appear to show a higher antibody rate than anywhere in the world, based on publicly released data.

In the latest episode of Conservative News Briefs, JD discussed this news and what it means in the ongoing fight against the coronavirus crisis and its subsequent lockdown agenda.

If mainstream media and leftist politicians were honest about the coronavirus, we could put it behind us quickly and get the economy on the path to full recovery. But that doesn’t jibe with their agenda, so they won’t be honest anytime soon.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.