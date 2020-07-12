As time passes, California is becoming a more progressive state. Gavin Newsom has gone so far now as to push some of the most socialist and authoritarian laws to-date. Some of them are not even laws, but edicts that he creates simply by speaking them into existence.

In response to the COVID-19 “pandemic”, Gavin Newsom’s response was to push false data in order to justify his authoritarian rules, including required face masks in public, shelter-in-place orders, banning church services and even banning singing in church once he allowed us to return for services (with a maximum of 100 attendees). All that we’ve seen is that Gavin Newsom has responded to the coronavirus crisis in an un-Constitutional way, literally stripping away the rights of Californians. We need a MAJOR change in this state!

Major Williams believes that he can be that change for California. Citing his support for President Donald Trump, the border wall and being a pro-life candidate, he is hoping to be that force of change that we so desperately need in Communist California.

During my conversation with Major on Freedom One-On-One with Jeff Dornik, Major shared his positions on lowering taxes, illegal immigration, income inequality, Black Lives Matter and COVID-19. I strongly encourage you to take a listen to to Major Williams and see whether he’s earned your vote for Governor of California.

As conservatives, let’s make sure that Gavin Newsom does not get re-elected. A candidate like Major Williams just may be the person to bring that MAJOR change that we need.

