We already have socialism in America. That was the shocking part of Maximo Alvarez’s comments at the White House last week. But he followed it up with a very good explanation. By his reckoning, we already have the safety nets and cultural protections necessary to make sure people are fed, housed, and protected. When radical leftists talk about socialism, they’re really referring to communism, according to the Cuban-American immigrant who is now CEO of Sunshine Gasoline.

He heaped praise on President Trump and the United States for bringing such prosperity to the world. He also noted the false narrative that things are so bad here is being echoed by “useful idiots” protesting and rioting across America. If they knew what things were like elsewhere in the world, they wouldn’t be so fast to complain about America. Their attempts to change this nation to something more akin to communist Cuba or “socialist” Venezuela is idiotic, Alvarez claimed.

In this episode of Non-Compliant America, JD took a different approach. Instead of highlighting the various needs to oppose government mandates, he turned his attention to the useful idiots who are trying to change America from within. As he noted in an article yesterday, the radical left wants to burn this nation down. It’s imperative that we stop them from achieving their goals.

People like Maximo Alvarez who support President Trump and are grateful for the opportunities he found in America should be the example everyone looks to for inspiration. The Sunshine Gasoline CEO is the American Dream personified.

