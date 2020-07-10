The Neal Sutz story is definitely one that is terrifying. To think that the government could take away your children and not give them back without a justifiable reason should scare the socks right off of you!

Neal joined Freedom One-On-One with Jeff Dornik on the Freedom First Network to share his account of what has transpired in the custody fight of his live. He’s trying to get his children back from the government of Switzerland, and the ins-and-outs of his story are quite shocking.

According to Neal, many of the world’s big players are tied to this case, including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, CPS and even Judge Amy Berman Jackson (the judge overseeing the trial of both Paul Manafort and Roger Stone).

One of the key aspects of this story is that Neal is facing a battle against a government that doesn’t hold to American values. For example, we often times take for granted our freedom of speech and due process. For Neal, he explains that he’s actually quite limited in his fight to get his children back due to the repercussions he could face for speaking out and the limitations within the trial process.

The other important factor with Neal’s case is that he and his children are American citizens. Yet, the American government isn’t stepping in to reunite these American children with their father. It’s also surprising that our government isn’t even simply demanding that they be sent back to the US since they are citizens of America.

There’s a lot of information to digest when it comes to this Neal Sutz case… so much more than can be discussed in a single podcast. The important thing is to do what’s best for those children and to protect our Constitutional Rights as Americans. Let’s definitely keep an eye on this case and I hope that the truth will prevail.

