Kanye West has thrown his hat into the ring of presidential candidates for the 2020 election, running as a candidate from “The Birthday Party”. At first, everyone thought that this was just a big joke. But then, he began giving interviews and talking about his campaign, and it seems as if there’s a chance that he’s being serious, even going so far as to state his platform.

During this episode of Freedom One-On-One with Jeff Dornik, Ginger (co-host of the show Fighting the Void) actually shared that he believes that Kanye poses an interesting twist into the 2020 election: Kanye West might be the most Conservative candidate in the race.

Now, the interesting thing is that many have been saying, including myself, that Kanye West running for president isn’t going to take votes away from President Trump, but away from Joe Biden. The MAGA crowd that likes Kanye do so because of his support for Trump. So he’s not going to take votes away from that angle. However, he will probably take votes away from Joe Biden in regards to the Black Vote.

The variable is whether Kanye can steal some votes away from the conservative side of the aisle in the form of the Evangelical vote. You may remember that Kanye has appeared to give his life over to God, and has been releasing Christian music now. Additionally, his stated platform is an extremely socially conservative platform, even going so far as to say that he is pro-life because that’s what he reads in the Bible.

So the question becomes, who will conservatives vote for in November? President Trump, who has the best chance of winning and has been a surprisingly conservative president in regards to how he governs, or Kanye West, who’s platform is more in line with traditional Evangelical beliefs?

No matter what happens with Kanye West’s campaign, it’s going to be an interesting campaign. I’m just looking forward to watching a Trump, Biden & Kanye debate! Now, THAT will be entertaining!

Subscribe to Freedom One-On-One with Jeff Dornik on Apple Podcasts.

https://feeds.transistor.fm/freedom-one-on-one-with-jeff-dornik

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

First Name Last Name Email Address Phone Number Comments Submit