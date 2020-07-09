The other night Tucker Carlson led off with an opening monologue that went straight to what is at stake in the upcoming election. One can always tell when he’s properly skewered the liberty hating left when his name trends on twitter. As the saying should go – you only catch FLAK when you’re approaching the target [that’s a matter of physics and evasive maneuvers].

He showed some clips of the President’s superb speech at mount Rushmore and summarized the issues we are facing in the fall. We’ve already provided a thumbnail sketch on the sheer insanity of voting Democrat. But this is much larger than just a few issues of the left’s socialist national agenda.

The left used to at least try to mask their true feelings and be patriotic, but those days are long past.

“It’s been considered out-of-bounds to question a person’s patriotism. It’s a very strong charge and we try not to make it, but in the face of all of this, the conclusion can’t be avoided,” Carlson said during his opening monologue of “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” “These people actually hate America. There’s no longer a question about that. And yet, at the same time, they desperately want to control America more than anything, and that leads to the most basic of all questions: Can you really lead a country that you hate?” the host asked.

We cannot do justice to Mr. Tucker’s monologue, or the President’s speech. Both are well worth watching in full. Nor can we address all the lies that the left promulgated with regard to the speech. Some of those articles are also well worth reading in the context of having actually viewing the speech.

We would like to echo the comments of video journalist Tim Pool in noting the outright lie from the left that this was about Confederate statues when he didn’t even mention Confederate statues.

The national socialist left hates the very ideas on which this country is founded upon.

This goes way beyond the left’s unhinged hatred of certain symbols to the very ideals on which this nation was founded. They’ve tried to maintain the patriotism pretense, but the stress is getting to them. There was a time when they would just let the mask slip ever so slightly. However, for various reasons they’ve ripped off the mask and thrown it away.

This nation was founded on what was a brand new idea. That government derived it’s ‘just powers from the consent of the governed’ and that individuals had certain unalienable rights endowed by their Creator; among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness, and the purpose of government was to secure these Rights.

The left is based on collectivist ideals.

These ideas run counter to the left’s ancient playbook that maintains a collectivist viewpoint towards society. This is the basis of their socialist national agenda and the reason they cannot deal with our history of introducing these ideas to the rest of the world.

Try as they might, they have to erase the discussion of these ideas because it holds up a mirror and illustrates the inherent immorality of their agenda.

Collectivism and slavery are based on the same evil ideals.

Their viewpoint is based on collective ‘rights’ whereby everyone is merely a cog in a machine meant to produce for others to consume. Where one’s claim on societal ‘wealth’ is predicated on certain arbitrary factors instead of personal productivity, with their control of society based on their control of these arbitrary factors.

The left’s ideology is based on a collective claim on everyone’s productivity. An inherent claim on someone’s productivity is also called slavery. They prefer to dress up their inherent predilection towards slavery with fancy sayings such as “Common Good Before Individual Good” or “Gemeinnutz vor Eigennutz” in the original German. But it’s slavery none the less.

That is why they are attacking the history of abolitionism and the statues of Abraham Lincoln and Frederic Douglas. They have to create a smokescreen of chaos to avoid the real issues at stake in November.

The Bottom-Line: What is truly at stake in November.

Their base ideology is set in concepts that are truly evil. That is the truth they must keep hidden under a pile of garbage covered with ‘Antifa’ graffiti. We have a stark choice in November between individual liberty and collectivist slavery.

The nation’s socialist left cannot allow the discussion to verge into the foundational ideas of the country. That is why they spend so much time highlighting irrelevant bovine excreta, pandemic panic, and racial division.

They aren’t hypersensitive to the discussions of certain topics because it would hurt their feelings. The left has to avoid these topics because it shows them in the wrong. Their ancient ideology is inherently immoral, that is why discussion of it is verboten.

Mr. Carlson’s concluding words in the video succinctly summarized why the nation’s socialist left should never be close to the levers of power:

The leaders of today’s Democratic Party do not [Love this country]. They despise this country. They have said so. They continue to do so, that is shocking, but it is also disqualifying. We cannot let them run this nation, because they hate it…

…and everything it stands for.

