We’re back with another exciting episode of Zone Authority, with your congenial—and sometimes pleasantly imbibed—host, Marc Giller. Today we continue our quest sticking it to the Man with possibly the biggest Man ever to get stuck, the global(ist) trotter Thomas Friedman, who comes on the scene today with a column on how Joe Biden should duck debates with Donald Trump unless certain, shall we say, conditions are met. Surprisingly, his demands don’t include Trump confessing to pulling the D.B. Cooper job and leading the NYT gang to where he stashed the loot, but we can see where this is headed.

The Democrats want Americans to elect Biden leader of the free world—they just don’t want to give us the chance to notice that he’s a few clucks short of a dozen, if ya know what I mean.

After that, we talk schools opening this fall. . .or closing. . .or partially reopening. . .or whatever, it’s getting too hard to keep up with what the leftist educational establishment is more afraid of: catching the ‘rona to Trump getting re-elected. Any any rate, it’s the civil rights issue of our time—and Republicans better treat it as such if they want to win this November.

And even though it seems like it’s an easy target, who can resist the story of Lady A ntebellum , who got so woke they changed their name to the same moniker used by an actual African-American blues singer and are now suing her for their trouble.

It’s all in a day’s work for your Zone Authoritarian.

