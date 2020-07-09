While YouTube was once a community where Average Joe’s through hard work, time, and luck could build a following producing content on stuff they love, times have changed where the social media giant is more concerned about the type of content on the site. The content must be safe, free of any wrongthink. Last week, NOQ Report reported that YouTube’s social justice algorithm targeted a chess channel, for what probably amounted to a comment like “white knight takes black pawn” or something ridiculous of the sort. The debut of Brie Larson’s channel is every bit an intentional scheme against smaller voices on the site.

Brie Larson’s debut is an attempt to sound spontaneous while flaunting a plethora of Susan Wojcicki approved content creators, indicating a massive amount of coordination. The other contemptuous detail is that Brie Larson appears to think herself the content people want to see, as she crowdsources ideas to talk about while towing the politically correct agenda. There is no better YouTuber to welcome Brie Larson than The Critical Drinker, who not only tore apart Captain Marvel but also put a video out on how to make the film palatable. One of the top comments on Larson’s debut was to invite The Critical Drinker as a guest.

For obvious reasons, Captain Marvel will avoid the pleb creators. After all, YouTube is promoting the stunning and brave plank of wood and giving her a free pass to the top that would take years for talented creators to achieve.

The fact that an elitist Hollywood actress is promoted content according to YouTube spells danger for politically incorrect risk takers out there. The time may come where they are no longer welcome. In the meantime, it appears YouTube is curating approved content for the site’s 1984 future.

Still, the disrespect YouTube has for the plebs that they would put out such mediocre politically correct content is worth noting. Perhaps there are no upcoming gigs for the actress. Or maybe she answered the petition for Brie Larson to step down as Captain Marvel so a gay woman of color can take over? And so she has nothing better to do. Yet this acting performance is less sincere and more out of touch than Aaron Paul’s racism video. It’s unfortunate because this YouTube promotion could be going towards black transvestite content creators.

