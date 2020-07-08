Those in Washington in general and Seattle in particular are very familiar with the neo-Marxist ideology of Councilwoman Kshama Sawant. With last month’s “CHOP” debacle, the socialist gained plenty of national notoriety as well. She’s been in front of cameras and microphones non-stop since becoming the de facto leader of the radical wing of the Democratic Party in her state, and at least one conservative gubernatorial candidate doesn’t think that’s right.

Tim Eyman is a populist and a conservative vying for a chance to take on Governor Jay Inslee in November. There will be a “jungle primary” on August 4, and assuming Inslee is one of the two top spots, the other dozen+ candidates will try to take the other spot. With Sawant’s rising visibility, she has been attacked by several of the candidates lately, but none of the attacks have been more spot-on than what Eyman said at a Seattle City Council meeting Monday.

At their city council meeting, Eyman blasted the limousine Bolshevik: “Kshama Sawant, you should be in jail, not behind a microphone.”

Sawant is an avoid socialist who believes in dismantling the entire economic and political system in the United States. She helped launch the “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest” (CHOP), formerly known as the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” (CHAZ), by opening the doors to City Hall after hours and allowing protesters to enter. She also called for police officers in the East Precinct to vacate their building, which they did. This led to four weeks of anarchy in a six-block area in the heart of Seattle, during which time there were at least four shootings with two fatalities.

We have requested an interview with Eyman and await a response.

Outside of the Seattle area, Washington is a generally conservative state. But the state’s politics have been controlled by the leftist majority in the metro areas, and socialists like Sawant are the byproduct.

