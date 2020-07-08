Now that we’re had a much needed morale boost with the Independence Day celebration of the greatest nation on Earth, we can all expect a sudden turn around in all of the pandemic panic coverage to justify a revival of the ‘Antifa’ Riots.

Matthew Holliday made an interesting observation on Twitter a few days ago. That the national socialist media’s sudden interest in pushing panic seemed to be curiously timed to depress the celebration of Independence Day.

Dividing the country with double standards

Our social betters of the nation’s left confirmed this when many of them publicly admonished our celebrating liberty and limited government this past weekend. Seems like that Wiley old SARS-COV2 Virus has the uncanny ability to know when someone is ‘Woke’ and when someone is celebrating freedom.

For example, there was this report on Twitchy: Los Angeles mayor tells everybody to ‘cancel plans with others for the 4th’ (but call it a protest and he’ll approve, apparently).

Take note that he recently admitted that protests in the city DID lead to a spike in coronavirus cases after he previously insisted there was no link.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has admitted recent protests and mass demonstrations have led to a spike in coronavirus cases in the city. Garcetti revealed during a press conference on Wednesday that LA County health officials believe some of the new COVID-19 cases may have come from large groups of people gathering at rallies. ‘I talked again with [Director of Public Health] Dr Barbara Ferrer about that this morning. She does think some of the spread did come from our protests,’ the mayor told reporters.

He’s not the only one. The Daily Wire reported that Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez told CBS News on Sunday that the recent series of protests in the area “had a lot to do with” the rise in coronavirus cases in the state.

Threading the needle

The problem for the left is that this puts them in a quandary. They want to press on with the ‘peaceful’ rioting and looting. But now that it’s known that this heavily contributed to the latest new case count, they have to deal with their hypocrisy on the issue. This never bothered them before, but this is out in the open so their allies in the national socialist media can’t cover for them.

They also can’t be obvious in trying to have one standard for themselves and one for everyone else. So now that the threat of a big celebration of freedom is passed they can ease of the pandemic panic in favor of keeping the momentum of the Antifa riots.

The bottom line: The left wants pandemic panic and protests, but they can’t have both

The left would love to keep up the pandemic panic for as long as possible. It lets them control businesses and try to force people to wear placebo masks, never mind that they serve no useful purpose. But it also works counter to their exploiting the racial division crisis they’ve created. Few are going to buy that thousands of people marching in the street won’t spread the disease while a few people congregating in a church will spread the disease.

They still want to get what they can out of the peaceful rioting and looting, but that runs contrary to the panic. Therefore, watch them try both and eventually settle on the latter as herd immunity increases the politics of fear decreases.

Our latest episode of the NOQ Report Podcast...

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.