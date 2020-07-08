CNN’s Don Lemon is a joke. He has transitioned from being a semi-relevant journalist to a social justice political commentator who doesn’t even recognize his own massive ideological contradictions. He took heat from many, including some on the left, for his terrible “interview” of America’s Got Talent host Terry Crews, interrupting him throughout and generally making a mockery of his own stance on live television.

But he wasn’t always a social justice political commentator. Back in 2013, he gave some pretty sound advice to African-Americans that today would be considered downright conservative.

🚨📽️Just Watch📽️🚨 This is a real video from 2013. It is only edited for time (to fit Twitter’s 2:20 limit), but the context is unchanged. The full video is in the link below. I must admit: Don Lemon genuinely seemed to care about black lives in 2013https://t.co/XSf3nQua7o pic.twitter.com/kBFa6SPpH1 — The Panda Tribune (@PandaTribune) July 8, 2020

Fox News host Tucker Carlson picked up on this tonight as well.

This is an absolutely staggering take down of Don Lemon by @TuckerCarlson. pic.twitter.com/Gm7P5li6P6 — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) July 9, 2020

Will cancel culture advocates find this video? Will Don Lemon talk about this on his show and say his views have “evolved”? Will he accept his past credibility or continue to clown himself to all but the most woke?

