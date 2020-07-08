Who controls the fate of millions of people in California when it comes to outbreaks and pandemics? Mayors? The Governor? The various levels of legislature? Nope. It’s the unelected “health officers” who have all the power in times of crisis thanks to California AB 262 which was signed into law last year.

On the latest episode of the NOQ Report, JD and Tammy discussed this bill and the multiple detrimental effects it has on the people. The most important takeaway is that this bill puts people who have no accountability to voters in charge of major decisions that affect everyone. As Liz Wheeler at One America News noted yesterday:

Lake Elsinor Councilman Bob Magee highlighted the key part of the bill that should worry all in California and the rest of the nation when such legislation finds its way to Capitol Hill:

But why, were your local boots on the ground elected officials shut out? Enter Assembly Bill 262, which was passed by our state Legislature just last year, which stated “…the local health officer may issue orders to other governmental entities within the local health officer’s jurisdiction to take any action the local health officer deems necessary to control the spread of the communicable disease.”

It’s one thing for healthcare advisers to talk to various executive branches in government when it comes to outbreaks. It’s another thing altogether to put these technocrats in charge.

