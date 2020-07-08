Parents, if your child is age 10-16, they can make $50 a month just by watching sex education videos. Sounds great, right? Watch the videos first and then decide, because these aren’t the dry anatomy discussions many of us had in sex education classes as children. These are progressive perspectives on gender, sexuality, abortion, and anything else they can think of to make sure our children are “woke” when it comes to sex.

Now, Amaze.org is offering children money to be their “Ambassadors” and help spread the videos to their friends. On the latest episode of Conservative News Briefs, JD and Tammy discuss this company and the damage it does to children. This comes from a Facebook post by Informed Parents of Washington.

The blame doesn’t rest solely on the shoulders of those trying to spread their leftist ideology to children. Many parents in the modern era have become too dependent on devices and the internet to keep their children occupied, leaving a gaping whole in many cases through which companies like Amaze can work in their ideology. But that’s not even as bad as what happens when kids are exposed to the actual bad stuff on the internet. If you don’t know if your kids are seeing it or not, assume they are.

All of these gadgets and the internet present an opportunity for improved education. But that can only happen if parents are taking a very active role in what their children are seeing online. As JD and Tammy noted, the only way to truly prevent children from being exposed inappropriately is to participate directly and monitor everything.

Sex education has been and always should be the responsibility of parents. If we aren’t doing it, companies like Amaze are going to do it for us. If we don’t want our children to become immoral or progressive, we have to take charge.

