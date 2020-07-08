In an ideal world, we wouldn’t have to talk very much about Joe Biden. He has continuously demonstrated during literally every opportunity he has in front of a camera that his mental acuity is diminishing rapidly. That ideal world that we envision wouldn’t have such strong Trump Derangement Syndrome rampant across America that Democrats willfully ignore the signs. They’re sticking their collectivist heads in the sand in hopes that whoever he chooses as his Vice President will be competent.

I’d call this video the latest example of his fading cognitive skills, but he may have been on camera between the time we posted this and the time you watched it. Nevertheless, this one is bad. It started going downhill when he read “poised” as “posed” and he was never able to recover.

Ummm…. 👀 He has zero clue what he’s saying.pic.twitter.com/xbgIpjyIvb — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) July 8, 2020

There will be no teleprompters in the room if Joe Biden is sitting across the table from Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, or Kim Jong un. Even if there were, he’d struggle to read them. That should terrify any Democrat, as well as Americans.

