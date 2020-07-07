When we first launched the NOQ Report, we did so with the intention of acting as a foil against mainstream media’s lies. We’ve grown rapidly over the last few months as the appetite for accurate news has never been greater. This is why we’ve called on our readers to help keep NOQ Report going, as our ability to continue delivering conservative, truthful news is in jeopardy.

Now more than ever, the truth is imperative. We’ve seen so much disinformation regarding the coronavirus, especially over the last month, that our drive to get the facts out there has never been more necessary. One can argue that they simply didn’t know what they didn’t know when the pandemic first hit the news cycle. That seems unlikely, but we’ll give them the benefit of the doubt. Today, the information clearly points to the fact that the coronavirus is nowhere near the existential threat it was billed as for the vast majority of Americans, yet mainstream media is pushing the opposite narrative. Why?

Some say it simply comes down to the election. They want President Trump and Republicans to lose so badly that they’re willing to destroy millions of American lives to satisfy their Trump Derangement Syndrome. But it may be bigger and more nefarious than that. I don’t want to dive into the world of conspiracy theory at this point but it’s conspicuous that they’re pressing the pro-lockdown narrative of a “surge” in cases while willfully ignoring the reduction in deaths from the coronavirus.

We must keep fighting. Americans need to hear the truth and they’re simply not getting it from mainstream media. Even “right-leaning” outlets like Fox News spew forth information from time-to-time that goes against facts. Neil Cavuto is among the most unhinged, saying Hydroxychloroquine will literally kill you despite studies for months that say otherwise. Even if he was simply ignorant and didn’t read the studies, we’re talking about a drug with FDA approval and widespread use for seven decades.

Please, if you’re financially able, support NOQ Report with a generous donation. We are in dire straits right now. It doesn’t take a ton of money to keep our operation going, but it’s more than we have right now. The coronavirus lockdowns have affected millions and we’re among them. If you can help, please do so.

Now is not the time for mainstream media to be playing politics with the truth. The lockdowns they’re promoting will do exponentially more harm than the coronavirus itself. We need facts, not #TDS-driven propaganda.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.