New York City is a disaster zone. Shootings have risen 205% since his ill-advised disbanding of the plainclothes officers division. This was, of course, quite predictable as the elite unit made it challenging for criminals to know when a cop was watching them commit their crimes. But in Bill de Blasio’s New York City, such challenges for criminals have been exchanged for lawlessness.

The reason this problem even exists is because de Blasio has nothing to lose. He cannot run for a third term next year because of term limits. His presidential bid was a total embarrassment. Unless Chuck Schumer retires before 2022, a Senate run isn’t in de Blasio’s near-future. The best he can hope for to stay in politics is a Joe Biden victory and a cabinet appointment, and neither seems very likely. In summary, de Blasio will be exiting public life following the 2021 election, so he has about a year-and-a-half to solidify his legacy.

Unfortunately for New Yorkers, that means riding the radical progressive train all the way to the city’s demise. After all, de Blasio prides himself on being one of the most “woke” politicians in America. He thrives on opposition from his own NYPD while ignoring criticism from his leftist constituents who are equally unhappy with the results they’ve seen. But between the two, he prefers kudos from progressives which is why he denies the common sense notion that defunding police in a city the size of NYC is a bad idea.

Recall of elected officials is not permitted in New York. But there’s a way the people of New York City can and should have him removed. According to Ballotpedia:

While recall elections do not occur, the New York Constitution states, “Any town, village, improvement district or fire district officer, except a justice of the peace, may be removed from office by the supreme court for any misconduct, maladministration, malfeasance or malversation in office.” Any citizen within the officeholder’s district may submit an application for removal to the local branch of the appellate division of the supreme court.

In the latest episode of the Rucker Report, JD discusses this scenario and calls on New Yorkers to demand action immediately. They can’t wait until de Blasio’s replacement is sworn in. The city is falling apart today. Without the leverage of future elections to sway him, they have to use the courts to stop him while there’s still a chance for recovery.

The radical leftist is term-limited out next year. His prospects in public life are practically non-existent. He should be doing what’s best for his city, but instead he’s playing the part of good little progressive.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.