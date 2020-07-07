Philosopher, theologian, and former hippy E. Michael Jones has had his channel permanently banned on YouTube. This follows a string of high-profile take downs by Google’s video site. It’s unknown what the owner of Culture Wars may have done, but considering his penchant for controversy, it could have been anything.

We all knew this day was coming… YouTube has finally banned my account, deleting hundreds of videos, millions of views, and 60.7k subscribers… gone in an instant. They can try to censor me, but nobody can censor Logos. Jesus Christ did not need YouTube to spread the word. pic.twitter.com/jXajavg0wk — E. Michael Jones (@EMichaelJones1) July 6, 2020

To be clear, I do not agree with much of what Jones espouses. He has some excellent ideas, but he also has some borderline concepts that he promotes and is often associated with anti-Semitism. His defenders say he’s taken out of context, and to be transparent I haven’t heard examples to make my own determination in that regard. But I don’t have to agree with everything he says to be upset that someone has been censored, that ideologies improperly aligned with what YouTube believes is acceptable will be wiped from digital existence.

He was prepared for this day. He had a backup channel on YouTube, but it was banned as well. Now, all of his videos can be found on his BitChute channel, a video site that embraces free speech.

When someone finds the right vein, blood invariably squirts out. E. Michael Jones found that vein with YouTube, and while we may never know their reasoning, the “platform” has editorialized him off the island.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.