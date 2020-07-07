Is the coronavirus a major killer that needs to keep people locked down for their own sake? Yes… for the elderly. And even then the “lockdowns” need to be strong recommendations, not mandates. For everyone else, COVID-19 has been the most underwhelming pandemic we’ve ever seen. But the data necessary to reveal this fact is being suppressed in mainstream media, and thus far we haven’t seen enough from the White House to make the case, either.

In Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis and his team have been tracking and parsing out the data properly. The numbers they’re revealing point to the truth that for those under the age of 44, the coronavirus is not an existential threat. It’s not even a major threat. It’s a risk, just like the flu is a risk. People can and will die. But the numbers do not support draconian lockdowns that are universal in their effects.

Median age of infection in Florida presently is 36, but the most common age is 21. Meaning all the panic over case infections rising in Florida is mostly young people out at bars. Here's the age distribution chart of infection in Florida. pic.twitter.com/kBggxatJhP — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 6, 2020

For those under the age of 45 in Florida, there have been 114,323 known cases and 96 deaths. That means approximately eight people die for every 10,000 known cases. If we eliminate people between the ages of 35-44 and only look at 34-year-olds and younger, there were 28 deaths out of 82,397 known cases. That’s about three deaths per 10,000. Folks, that’s not enough to lock everyone down. Lock down nursing homes. Offer services to protect the elderly. But open up schools. Open up business. The damage done as a result of the lockdowns is exponentially greater than the risk to the majority of American who are under the age of 50.

But the real numbers about the coronvirus underwhelm us further. The CDC says there are likely 10-times as many people infected as there are known cases. That means that 96 people died out of 1.1 MILLION infected people under the age of 45 in Florida. We need these numbers to be told. We need these to be trumpeted to the whole country.

It’s incumbent on us as patriots and the White House as our representatives at the national level to get this truth out to the nation. The left and mainstream media are bent on convincing people that lockdowns are necessary. They want to destroy the economy and send as many people as possible into destitution and government dependency. We must not let them. We need this information out there, which is why the Non-Compliant America podcast exists in the first place.

To the White House, President Trump, and anyone else who will listen: Put out numbers like Ron DeSantis has in Florida. The numbers speak for themselves about the coronavirus. Let the truth bring sanity back to America.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.