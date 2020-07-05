There is a lot of excitement building around the Trump campaign. Despite mainstream media’s attempts to suspend disbelief in a reelection victory, the momentum is still on the side of the man who built the greatest economy in world history, not the guy who has trouble stringing sentences together without forgetting what he’s talking about. But there doesn’t seem to be enough excitement yet about the lower-office candidates, particularly those running for U.S. House or Senate. This MUST change quickly because even if President Trump wins, if the GOP doesn’t have control of Capitol Hill, his second term will be effectively neutered.

Let’s start in the Senate. The GOP enjoys a 3-seat advantage right now, and there’s a good chance they will pick up another seat in Alabama when either Tommy Tuberville or Jeff Sessions defeats Doug Jones. But there are several seats at risk. Martha McSally in Arizona, Thom Tillis in North Carolina, Cory Gardner in Colorado, and Susan Collins in Maine are all considered to be trailing the Democrats. Losing those seats and picking up Alabama would mean a tie, and Vice President Pence would be the tie-breaker.

But here’s the thing. We still have “Republicans” like Mitt Romney and Lisa Murkowski, neither of whom support President Trump’s agenda. Considering there is still much work to be done on the courts and the likelihood that there will be one or two Supreme Court seats opening up between 2021-2024, it’s imperative that the GOP maintain at least a two-seat advantage in the Senate.

The House is a bit trickier. The GOP needs to pick up around two dozen flips in order to have a shot at dethroning Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. There will be some red-to-blue flips as well, so realistically Republicans need to flip 30 blue seats in order to take control. That’s doable IF Republican voters get off their rear-ends and start supporting conservative candidates for the House.

If Pelosi retains her gavel, it is an absolute guarantee that she will make up another reason to impeach the President. Mark it down as a 100% certainty. There will be no second round of tax cuts. There will be no repeal and replace for Obamacare. Building the wall will continue to be a struggle. I can list at least a dozen imperative policies that need to be enacted in the President’s second term, and none of them will see the light of day as long as Democrats control the House.

A second term for President Trump is of utmost importance, but he needs GOP control in both chambers of Congress in order to quickly and efficiently move his agenda forward. Voters need to wake up and get behind GOP candidates immediately.

