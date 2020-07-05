There are few scholars in America today who have as diverse of a political and theological background as Dr. Michael L. Brown. The author of over 40 books, he joined our EIC JD Rucker to discuss his latest titled, Evangelicals at the Crossroads: Will We Pass the Trump Test? They also talked about Black Lives Matter and the Marxist intent of the larger organization, differentiating them from the #BlackLivesMatter movement. This is a MUST-LISTEN episode of The Perilous Fight Podcast.

According to Dr. Brown, there are many Evangelical leaders who are claiming that President Trump has “destroyed our witness.” But on the other side of the Evangelical fence, the arguments in favor of Trump can easily be articulated if we look at what the President has done in his first three-and-a-half years in office.

“The other side says, ‘What are you talking about?’ He’s a flawed man. Every politicians is flawed,” Dr. Brown said. “He’s not our savior. He’s not our deliverer. He’s our president. He gets a vote.”

While being a Trump supporter since the primaries were decided in 2016, Dr. Brown wasn’t always a fan. He supported Senator Ted Cruz until Trump defeated him. He has never been a Trump “apologist” but he understands the need for many of the President’s policies. He also noted that the President’s penchant for keeping his promises while so many of his predecessors failed to do so should count for something to Evangelicals.

Dr. Brown continued, “And he said he’d be pro-life. He’s been pro-life. He said he’d appoint conservative justices across the courts. He’s appointed a couple hundred of them.

“He said he’d move the embassy to Jerusalem. He did it. Bill Clinton didn’t. George W. Bush didn’t do it. Barack Obama didn’t do it. Trump did it. He stood up to China. He’s pushed back against ISIS. He’s pushed back against Iran. He stood for religious freedoms, as he said he would.”

What makes this book so special is that it’s not one-sided. There are plenty of books out there calling for people to either support or oppose President Trump, but Dr. Brown does not deny that there are legitimate concerns from Evangelicals about supporting him. After laying out the clearer case for Evangelicals to support the President, he keeps us all focused with a plan intended on maintaining our witness and still participating as members of our constitutional republic.

“Evangelicals at the Crossroads lays out, and I believe I’m the first Evangelical leader and Trump supporter to lay out in detail the case against Trump,” Dr Brown said. “All the reasons why we hurt ourselves by voting for Trump or standing with Trump.

“Then on the flip side, the Evangelical case FOR Trump, why it was an ethically and right moral decision to vote for him as president despite all his flaws. And then a ten-point strategy, what the church must do to preserve its testimony—because that’s more important than anything—without withdrawing from the political scene.”

With many Evangelicals still considering who to vote for in November, Dr. Brown breaks down their concerns and points to policies and results that President Trump has delivered. The faithful are at a crossroads. We must choose well.

