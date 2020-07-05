Whenever you hear “milestone” and “coronavirus” in the same sentence during a mainstream media broadcast, what you’ll likely hear about is the number of cases. They’re going up. But as President Trump and many in conservative media have pointed out multiple times over the last couple of weeks, the rise in cases can be directly attributed to the much higher frequency of tests being conducted. With a disease as ubiquitous as COVID-19, of course cases will rise dramatically as the number of tests goes up.

What you won’t hear from mainstream media is the wonderful news that weekly death rates just hit their lowest point in the United States since March. The number of people dying from the coronavirus has gone down consistently since late April to early May. Week after week after week, the numbers continue to fall and this past week is no exception. It’s a milestone.

….In a certain way, our tremendous Testing success gives the Fake News Media all they want, CASES. In the meantime, Deaths and the all important Mortality Rate goes down. You don’t hear about that from the Fake News, and you never will. Anybody need any Ventilators??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2020

It’s true. President Trump is 100% correct that death and mortality rates are dropping. More tests means more documented cases, but the press isn’t mentioning that fact. Mainstream media is either dishonest, lacking in critical thinking skills, or both.

In the latest Conservative News Brief, I broke down the unambiguous good news that death rates hit a milestone. But that’s not the narrative media has been instructed to highlight. Instead, they’re completely ignoring publicly available facts because that’s just not part of their agenda. It’s conspicuous that ZERO mainstream media outlets are taking the basic mathematical step to divide deaths by the “surging” number of cases. Why? Because doing so would reveal to Americans that the mortality rate for COVID-19 for those who are not elderly or with major pre-existing conditions is extremely low.

Healthy people under the age of 40 who test positive for COVID-19 aren’t dying at a rate anywhere near what they were in May. Those who do get hospitalized with the coronavirus are generally able to recover quickly. The weekly death toll continues to drop just as it has every week since the beginning of May.

Many, mostly Democrats, are locking down the nation again for the sake of rising cases. That’s a misleading number. The only true indicator is the death rate, and that’s dropping. These new mandates are even more untenable than the original ones. Here’s the podcast…

