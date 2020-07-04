WE DON’T EVEN KNOW WHO WE ARE ANY MORE

Are we still—or were we ever—the heirs of people who fled oppression around the world to found the freest country on the face of the earth? Are George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Honest Abe Lincoln real heroes and patriots of our historic past or just figments of our imagination?

Soon, and very soon, a new generation of young people will arise and inherit the empty shell of a nation that virtually overnight erased our heritage out of an overwhelming sense of self-loathing in a planned, premeditated insurrection designed in foreign power palaces to cause us to do to ourselves what they tried vainly for eons to do to us. When we had the unity of spirit as we did in the Second World War and in the wake of 9/11, nobody on earth could disabuse us of the notion that our strength was in our national collective identity as Americans which had been passed down through the centuries from European pilgrims, indigenous peoples who predated them, Asian and Hispanic immigrants and other decent people who are the essence of E Pluribus, Unum—Of Many, One!

WEAPONIZING OF CORINAVIRUS AND GEORGE FLOYD PROTESTS

In a number of sports, athletes are taught never to take their eye off the ball. But, it is precisely what we have been deceived into doing in 2020. Instead of focusing on the biological attack launched on the world from Beijing, we have started cannibalizing ourselves. “We” in this context refers to the Grand Old Party [with the operative word being “Old”], which now has a former National Security Advisor who adjusts his glasses so often that he loses his 2020 vision, in both the ocular and electoral senses. Likewise, up and coming Republican Senators, Members of Congress and Governors are trying to outdo one another in political correctness by renaming military bases, removing statues and monuments and redesigning flags. All this is to do as Winston Churchill warned against in an effort to induce the hungry crocodile to eat them last.

The tragic death of a black American outside a Palestinian market in the Minnesota 5th Congressional District of Representative Ilhan Omar was just an opportune seminal event seized upon by a political party misnamed as Democratic to obscure the failure of their viciously misguided impeachment proceedings which vindicated the incumbent President of the United States. They had no positive message to offer America, so they reinvented the wheel with a faux narrative of rampant racism in a nation which had moved far beyond that divisiveness for many decades. Even when segregation existed in the Deep South, it was Democrats like George Wallace that sustained it.

I am old enough to remember that era and I was inspired by the “I Have a Dream” speech of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr in August 1963 on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC. In that unifying message to Americans of every color and creed, Dr. King condemned neither Lincoln nor Washington. Rather he said:

“I have a dream that my four children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.” “I have a dream that one day on the red hills of Georgia the sons of former slaves and the sons of former slave-owners will be able to sit down together at a table of brotherhood.” “Now is the time to lift our nation from the quicksands of racial injustice to the solid rock of brotherhood.”

In 1964, as he accepted the Nobel Prize, Dr. King eloquently stated:

“I refuse to accept the view that mankind is so tragically bound to the starless midnight of racism and war that the bright daybreak of peace and brotherhood can never become a reality.”

Now I ask you:

Do the ageless words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr resonate in your heart and mind, or have you fallen prey to the specious rhetoric and violent tactics of Antifa and the “Black Lives Matter” political insurgency? Dr. King’s vision of America for his children and grandchildren was one of racial harmony. He would be horrified at how the Democrat Party has conspired with both foreign and domestic men and women who do not share his dream of a color blind America but who make race a litmus test for everything.

BLACK CONSERVATIVES AND WHITES WHO THINK FOR THEMSELVES

I won’t name specific black conservatives right now because I don’t want to distract from the underlying issues of conscience and avoiding groupthink. Many patriots “of color” come to my mind and I will encourage you to listen to their common sense messages and assemble your own list to follow in social media and elsewhere. Like MLK Jr, they possess the introspection and insight to identify as Americans who are black rather than making skin color a criterion that locks their identity into a prefabricated template of Democrat talking points.

Other ethnicities need to keep from sinking into the same political abyss. I am part Native American myself and have spent my entire adult life in an Asian environment. That gives me a rare, if not entirely unique, perspective that a kid from northeastern Oklahoma Green Country, whose parents came from the Greatest Generation that survived the Depression years and World War II, having spent most of my last 50 years in the Hawaii-Pacific theater, can view all regions of the United States, all socioeconomic groups, all ethnicities and all religious faiths as what they are—mortal beings created in the image of Almighty God, but imbued with a sinful, fallen human nature.

Decent people everywhere strive to do what is right and best for not only themselves, but moreover their family, their friends and neighbors, their coworkers, their community, their city, their state, their country and indeed the world. I would venture to say that not one in a million ever thinks these thoughts consciously, let alone frames them in words of any language and then articulates them aloud or in writing as I’m now doing. But these underlying values are what we are all about, which make us tick, which motivate us to action.

BACK TO THE BASICS

So, the key is the point at which we began this discussion today—knowing who we are, where we came from and where we are going. With whom do we have mutual values and how do we go about determining who these like-minded others are? How we get them to accept us into their inner circle as trusted cotravelers in a confusing and convoluted world?

Perhaps the hardest part of all is how do we isolate and ostracize these subversive elements in our society that attempt to suborn our sincere loyalties in order to achieve their own nefarious objectives over our dead bodies if necessary? Who are they and by what premeditated process did they achieve and attain preeminence in this first half of 2020?

Last Christmas, did you in your wildest nightmare envision America overreacting to a pandemic by suspending the 1st Amendment to the U.S. Constitution? Did you foresee race riots in a country that not long ago elected a black man with a nebulous background to two terms as President and Commander-in-Chief? Did you expect your homeland to be encouraging and holding unaccountable George Floyd protests and LGBTQ Pride Marches, exempting them from lockdown restrictions and exonerating them for spreading the Wuhan Virus? Did you anticipate having it drilled into your skull that Easter church services and 4th of July Independence Day celebrations are dangerous while politically correct gatherings are harmless?

Do you not see now that this is nothing more than a raw power grab by ambitious and self-absorbed Democrat politicians who are preying on your emotions to obscure and then totally obliterate your true inherent identity as the rightful heirs to this Land of the Free and Home of the Brave? It is no wonder the insurrectionists feel threatened by those words now enshrined in our National Anthem written by Francis Scott Key during the War of 1812 siege of Ft. McHenry when he realized that our Star Spangled Banner still waved! The enemy can NEVER defeat and subjugate us as long as we know who we are and we remain the UNITED States of America!

WHAT HAPPENS NOW?

That is the $64 Question! Considering inflation and the current environment, let’s dub it rather the $64 Trillion Question.

Will COVID-19 panic, dismantling our collective and individual identities and destroying our cities while demonizing law enforcement and civic responsibility succeed in the obvious objective to derail the reelection of President Donald Trump and install a mentally deteriorating Joe Biden as a puppet of the ultra-leftist socialists and Communists whose agenda depends upon intersectionality to rip America apart at the seams? The answer to that lies in whether we are gullible enough to fall for this ploy or whether we conservatives will stand UNITED by setting aside our petty differences of approach and work together.

Democrats seldom criticize one another because their eye is on the ball and getting it across the goal line. Meanwhile Republicans challenge each other to play armchair quarterback. We don’t like the play calls, so we throw away the playbook and everybody runs all over the field wherever they want.

Without teamwork, we will never be a winning team with one identity. We will just be a scattered mob facing a highly organized opponent who never loses sight of the ball and knows just how to sneak it over the goal line. They win and America loses under this scenario.

Your team name matters less than your cohesion as a team. Ouch! We don’t need safe spaces to protect us from conflict. We don’t need trigger notices to warn us to withdraw because some event may occur. To prevail, we must stand firm in a united front against whatever the enemy sends our way.

WE ARE WHO WE ARE

Whether we are the pioneers crossing the plains and the mountains in covered wagons or whether we are the original inhabitants and owners of this land, we must candidly recognize and admit that our national history is what it is. Our 7th President Andrew Jackson defied the U.S. Supreme Court and sent the peoples of the southeastern states over a deadly Trail of Tears to a designated Indian Territory in what is now Oklahoma. But, there is no need to remove his portrait from the White House or pull down his statues. Take him off the $20 bill perhaps.

But, we cannot undo what has irrevocably been done. Nor dare we develop national amnesia and erase our recorded history. Please understand that what we see happening around us is an attempt to erase our memory and recollection of our history. It is utterly impossible to erase our actual history, events that occurred. History is immutable. If you erase and rewrite it, that does not in any way alter the facts.

It is a political mechanism to sway an election.

THE NEXT FOUR MONTHS

Keep your priorities straight.

Keep your eye on the ball and carry it across the goal line.

Don’t fall for decoys and distractions.

Remember it’s a binary choice between maintaining our national integrity and abandoning it to leftist ideologues.

Choose liberty under free enterprise over servitude under socialistic thought masters.

Vote for Trump and conservative men and women at all levels of government who will keep America America.

Our future is in our hands and we must secure it for our children and grandchildren.

BOTTOM LINE

To thine own self be true—you don’t have to be a Shakespeare to see the wisdom in these words!

