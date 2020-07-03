The other night Tucker Carlson set out just some of the consequences of the Democrats winning and implementing their socialist national agenda. Even his brief synopsis was horrifying to anyone who loves liberty and limited government.

What brought us to this precipice? Simply put, we have allowed the government far too much power over our lives. We are standing on the edge of a cliff. Anyone who has studied history knows that what has taken place the past few months is but a mild sampling of the insanity in store if we go over the edge.

These will be just a couple of examples to show why it would be sheer insanity for anyone to even consider voting Democrat. They’re the obvious cases for avoiding the dangerous situation of the left attaining unlimited power.

If the Democrats win, we turn into a banana republic overnight

There should be no doubt that the nation’s socialist left is angry and has lost the plot. Four years ago, they were hoping for a continuation of the Obama years and their agenda for the gradual destruction of liberty.

The stunning victory of President Trump reversed that trend. He stopped the decline. Goodness knows the man isn’t perfect, but he has shown himself to be restrained in exercising power and is willing to listen to the people and defend liberty. Any sane person will take a flawed individual who shows restraint where it counts over a leader at the head of a mob bent on destruction.

If the left wins, they will seek to punish anyone on the pro-liberty right, especially if they supported the president. They are vicious within their own ranks to anyone who fails to live up to perfect woke excellence. They will be far worse with those who dare to oppose their Utopian fantasies.

In his editorial on the subject, Mr Carlson began laying out the consequences of the nation’s socialist left having unlimited power:

“In their first year, Democrats will give voting rights to every illegal alien in this country, and then encourage many others to join them from abroad. At a minimum, that means more than 20 million new Democratic voters overnight. No Republican will win nationally. Again, we will have one-party rule. But Democrats don’t plan to stop there. In Congress, they will abolish the filibuster. That means they’ll be able to do whatever they want to do with just a simple majority, which they will have. They plan to pack the Senate by making the District of Columbia a state. Giving statehood to D.C. is unconstitutional, clearly, but they’re not worried about that. They plan to pack the Supreme Court, too. They have said so.”

[Emphasis added]

That is only the general framework of the tyrannical insanity the Democrats plan of forcing on the nation. We only have to look at what they’ve said and done in the past to fill in the blanks. Consider what they’ve done to basic human rights in the state of Virginia after one election cycle. Consider what they’ve done to the 1st, 2nd and 4th amendments in recent months and what will happen if they have unlimited power.

Shredding the 1st Amendment

The COVID crisis handed them a great opportunity to shred freedom of religion. No one should have any doubt that will continue – and get worse. The same holds true for freedom of speech with censorship of the right accelerating by the day.

We’re seeing a two-tiered system being formed before over very eyes, with some encouraged to riot while others are being constrained. The same will hold true for freedom of the press – unconstrained for the national socialist media – censorship for those who don’t hold the leftist line.

Eviscerating the 2nd Amendment

Despite millions of new gun owners joining the ranks of the defenders of freedom, the left will soon turn to their favorite obsession: Gun confiscation. Again, they will be ‘selective’ in who is allowed to exercise their basic human rights. No one should have any illusions as to who that will be.

Having their infamous gun confiscation SWATing [Red flag laws] will let them confiscate guns first, rationalize it later. Have no illusions that the same one-sided ‘mistakes’ in censoring the pro-liberty right will carry over to 3:00 AM raids for taking guns.

The tattered remains of the 4th amendment will be swept away

There are almost no vestiges of privacy remaining these days – with one exception from Roe V. Wade. No-knock warrants and gun confiscation SWATing make a mockery of the rest of this civil right.

Like everything else, having these rights will be a perk for those toeing the party line. They will be non-existent for anyone daring to oppose their one-party rule.

The bottom line: Voting for the pro-liberty right is always the best choice

The individualist minded, pro-liberty right favors liberty and limited government. The collectivist minded authoritarian left favors control and unlimited government.

Consider the circumstance here. The decision is akin to Pascal’s wager, making the best choice given the circumstances. [Hat tip: Tim Pool]

If you are on the left and the left wins, you are okay because you are an ally.

If you are on the left and the right wins, you are still okay because the right doesn’t take revenge.

If you are on the right and the right wins, you are okay because you are an ally.

If you are on the right and the left wins, you are in trouble because the left does take revenge.

You only have to look around to get an idea of what will happen if the left wins and exploits its advantage to seize total control of the country. Basic human rights being suppressed due to selective emergency conditions. Gun confiscation at the earliest opportunity. Defunding the police to the detriment of the most vulnerable of our society. Rioting, looting and the erasure of history whenever it suits the worst of the far-left, and that would just be the beginning.

Our country is great because it is based on limited government and liberty. Our side is good because we endeavor to follow those precepts.

The nation’s socialist left believes the opposite and hates it’s founding. If they win it will all be over. Voting Democrat cannot be considered the sane choice. You need to speak up and make that clear to everyone you know. Our future depends upon it.

