Governor Gavin Newsom is shutting down California, yet again. With the number of cases continually increasing, Newsom announced that he’s ordering the majority of California back into shelter-in-place for the time being, which means that bars, restaurants and most non-essential businesses have to close again. The problem with this strategy is that it didn’t work the first time, so why do we think it will work the second time?

The reason that the shelter-in-place orders didn’t work the first time was that our governmental leaders made the end-game strategy to flatten the curve. The problem is that flattening the curve does not mean that we’ve conquered COVID-19. By only focusing on the curve, we actually artificially kept the number of cases down by being told to hide in our homes and practice social distancing. However, while this strategy could have been effective if it were for a short period of time while we figure out how to defeat the coronavirus, this turned into the only strategy, which is actually no strategy at all. We accomplished nothing by hiding except to drag this out even longer.

The question then becomes, why are they dragging this out? There are a couple of different motivations. One could just be plain stupidity. The other option could be that this is about getting everyone vaccinated with the Bill Gates vaccine. Who knows what is going to be in that or why they want us to get that so bad? The other option could be that this is all about the 2020 election, and they have to keep this going indefinitely in order to justify mail-in ballots, which would allow rampant voter fraud. No matter what the motivation is, it’s not the way that we are going to defeat COVID.

The mainstream narrative is that the Black Lives Matter protests did not contribute to the spread of COVID-19. However, when there was the Saving America Rallies calling to open back up our country and give us back our Constitutional rights, the mainstream narrative was that Conservatives are going to be responsible for the death of thousands of lives. This shows the utter hypocrisy of the left.

The argument that they are using is that if these protests were really contributing to the spread of COVID-19, we would’ve seen a spike within two weeks of the riots… I mean protests. The problem with that theory is that, while true in normal circumstances, the reality is that many of the COVID-19 testing locations were shutdown during the riots due to the potential violence and looting. So testing sites across the country were not able to conduct the same level of testing as they used to be able to do. So now that they are opening back up, the coronavirus numbers are skyrocketing. But we have to understand that this is simply a delayed result from the “protests” due to testing ramping back up again.

Also, if COVID-19 doesn’t spread in giant crowds that are not practicing proper social distancing, then why are we shutting down the country again and closing the beaches? If it doesn’t spread with the Black Lives Matter protestors, it won’t spread during 4th of July celebrations. We need to hold their feet to the fire. They need to pick a narrative and stick to it. They can’t play both sides of the fence.

Ok, ok… I know that we aren’t at that point yet. But we all know that Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself, so we might as well put it out there that she’s not going to, either. Call it a pre-emptive notification.

Ghislaine, I’m sure, has a lot of dirt on many prominent people within the elite circles. According to reports, she was the one that was getting the underage girls to Epstein in his sexual abuse pyramid scheme. Since the charges have been sealed, we can only assume that the government is working on getting her to talk, spill the beans, name names, and then they’ll let her go once they get the information that they want.

My prediction is that the names that will come out of this scandal will include many of the normal names tied to him, including President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary. I’m also assuming that there will be many shocking revelations, and we’ll realize that this was a much larger and widespread network of abusers than we can even imagine. This is definitely a story to keep an eye on!

