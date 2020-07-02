As NOQ readers know, I’ve been very critical about the mask mandates, since there is zero scientific evidence that they reduce illness, and substantial evidence that they cause harm. So when I ran across Danika Bueno’s little video on NOQ, I immediately went about posting it to Twitter and FB. Twitter gave me no grief, but FB asked this when I went to post.

These fact checkers have no idea what they are talking about. Ms. Bueno’s discussion was primarily about CO2, yet they complain about “l’hypoxie cérébrale.” My French is rusty, but that says, “No, masks do not cause cerebral hypoxia.” They are nuts. I am a doctor. I do not play one on TV. And respiratory physiology is my stock in trade.

When you rebreathe air, your CO2 levels go up and your oxygen levels go down. It’s that simple. The “fact checkers” are talking through their hats. I’d say they are insane, but that’s a legal term.

Once I pushed “Post Anyway,” the following was plastered on the post.

My only recourse was to say that the fact checkers were wrong before the reader got to the line that the post had been fact checked.

I suppose we should be proud that NOQ now garners this sort of attention. We’ve become popular enough that the Left has to take swipes at us.