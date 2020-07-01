Welcome to the latest episode of Zone Authority with Marc Giller, where we give you every penny’s worth in first-class content—which is quite something as listening is free! Today we delve into a variety of subjects, starting with the latest in COVID-19 panic porn: The Girl Who Lost Her Taste Buds! Give CNN points for that one—although, now that I think about it, the story kind of sounds like a failed pitch for Tales of the Crypt that got recycled for a slow news day.

We then move on to ask why big business is so in love with the social justice movement, so long as they’re beating down upstart competitors and not risking any of that filthy but sweet Chi-Com/Middle Eastern lucre. Oh, and while we’re on the subject of big business, did you hear that Facebook is getting the heat for not being woke enough? Last time I saw a plot line that fantastical, it involved Bizarro Superman.

Speaking of superheroes, a Time magazine critic is taking them to the woodshed for being cops in capes, which naturally demands a social justice makeover–although if it’s like the one the Dixie Chicks gave themselves, Batman might become indistinguishable from Pajama Boy.

And if you think that’s stupid, wait’ll you hear about how the teaching the next generation of scientists has become all but impossible, because the lunatics students are running the asylum university. Idiocracy, here we come!

