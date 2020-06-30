Washington Governor Jay Inslee has been at the forefront of both the original coronavirus lockdowns and now the “2nd wave” of lockdowns being passed down by authoritarians across the country. Fear of the disease, which thus far has been far less deadly than the carnage caused by the economic catastrophe caused by the lockdowns, has given Democrats like Inslee (as well as some Republicans) carte blanche in pushing their control agenda.

Protesters at his press conference today voiced their concerns. Though the group was small, they were vocal enough to prompt the governor to move the briefing indoors and away fro the yelling crowd.

.@GovInslee first attempt at a press conference. This is why we can’t have nice things. pic.twitter.com/7JxtbJEAbl — Ashley Stubbs (@MsAshleyStubbs) June 30, 2020

Governor Inslee heckled in Pasco as protesters refuse mask order and demand he reopen Benton and Franklin Counties. Video from @kona610amhttps://t.co/DcpPhg4Gvg pic.twitter.com/ajttxNHIbc — Jeff Pohjola (@JeffPohjola) June 30, 2020

Once inside, he proceeded to lay out his plans to attempt enforcement of his executive order calling for mandatory face masks, indoors and outdoors. While acknowledging he’s aware there will be less compliance with this round of lockdown orders, he offered no concrete plan on how he intends to punish those who break his mandate.

Part of his and other authoritarians’ push to ramp up the lockdowns included the standard fearmongering we’ve seen since the coronavirus became an issue in the United States. He declared that one hospital was nearly at capacity with only one ICU bed remaining. Notably, he did not share statistics from other nearby hospitals or give a total on ICU capacity. Anecdotal data has been a hallmark of the Governor’s push for lockdowns from the beginning.

Gov. Inslee says they are concerned about the hospital capacity in the Tri-Cities. As of yesterday, he said local hospitals reported only one ICU bed available. @KNDUKNDO #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/iJ3tUAaLtl — Ashley Nanfria (@ashleynanfria) June 30, 2020

Americans are waking up to the threat that these lockdown orders present to the nation. This is why would-be tyrants like Jay Inslee are doubling-down on their fearmongering to justify their authoritarianism.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.