When upstart conservative candidates hit the scene from the private sector to take on long-time incumbent moderates, the results are usually poor. The power of being a recognized incumbent is often too challenging to overcome as familiarity helps with both fundraising and votes. But Congressman Scott Tipton fell tonight to restaurant owner Lauren Boebert in the GOP primary in Colorado’s 3rd District, demonstrating the recent trend towards more conservative (and in the case of Democrats, more progressive) candidates emerging to take down the old guard.

For complete transparency, NOQ Report endorsed Boebert on May 11.

With 87% of the vote in, Tipton conceded to Boebert, trailing by nearly 9-points. Tipton won the seat on Capitol Hill during the 2008 election and has never faced a serious primary challenge. But Boebert joins a growing number of conservatives who are not satisfied with moderate Republicans representing their districts in Washington DC. Tipton’s Conservative Review Liberty Score is an “F” at 55%.

Boebert owns Shooters Grill in Rifle, Colorado. It’s often called the “safest eating establishment in America” as many of its staff open-carry pistols in clearly visible holsters at their hips. But it was Boebert’s conversation with former Congressman and presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke that brought her national prominence. At a campaign rally, Boebert told the Democrat, “I am here to say: Hell, no, you’re not,” referring to multiple campaign moments in which O’Rourke declared he was going to confiscate AR-15s and other “assault rifles.”

Listen to our interview with Boebert:

A primary win by an unabashed conservative supporter of President Trump bodes well for patriots looking for stronger leadership in Washington DC. We were proud to endorse her before and we’re on Team Boebert for the general.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.