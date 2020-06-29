Contrary to popular belief, there are two versions of “Black Lives Matter.” There is the popular #BlackLivesMatter hashtag movement that focuses on systemic racism, police brutality, and cancel culture. That’s bad enough and should be addressed. But the real villains in the scenario is the other side, the Black Lives Matter organization, which has very little to do with racism and everything to do with establishing a neo-Marxist society in America and around the world.

That’s the message that must be spread if the GOP is going to have maximum success in November’s election. They cannot rely on mainstream media to do it. In fact, media and Democrats are already busy selectively conflating these two distinct groups. The aspects of the Black Lives Matter organization that are favorable to the left such as fighting police brutality are conflated with the #BlackLivesMatter movement. Meanwhile, calls by the Black Lives Matter organization to end law enforcement altogether, eliminate capitalism, and restrict religious freedoms are distanced from the #BlackLivesMatter movement by media and Democrats.

In this latest episode of the Conservative Playbook, I spend several minutes detailing what needs to be done. It’s not nearly detailed enough, but we’re working on a much longer variation that goes into more specifics of what Black Lives Matter truly represents.

This election isn’t just about policy. It’s about emotion. That’s not something the right handles very well, but if we things properly, we can actually use it as a strength. The key is in exposing the truth about Black Lives Matter, the organization.

It’s imperative for Republicans to reveal to all, especially Independents and moderate Democrats, what the hashtag they’re supporting really means for the organization behind it. Patriots will think again before supporting their neo-Marxism.

