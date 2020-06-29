The Seattle Police Department is investigating an alleged shooting involving an SUV in the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHOP) in Seattle. Comments to their Twitter post included pictures attributed to the event of a white Jeep Grand Cherokee with bullet holes and blood throughout. There are indications CHOP “security” fired into the vehicle and may have killed one of two victims. Other reports say the victims are both in critical condition and have transported to the hospital. This has not been independently confirmed.

Here are pics. Reports of two people shot by CHOP "Security", both passengers of the reportedly stolen Jeep that crashed into the barrier. One reportedly shot in the head & possibly deceased Still no police whatsoever at this crime scene. pic.twitter.com/jKWak9DpOg — 🇺🇸 Defeat The Left -Text TRUMP to 88022 🇺🇸 (@AlexDavid1776) June 29, 2020

The aftermath of the second deadly shooting at Seattle’s “CHAZ” show blood and bullet holes all over the ground and car. “CHAZ” is three weeks old today. pic.twitter.com/xuuxqycjQU — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 29, 2020

2 gunmen in the SUV shot multiple times each after driving into #CHAZ past barricades. Both critical. 2 chop vehicles transported 1 each to ER. I assisted w & rode w 1st victim 2 harborview ED — Beautiful Villain (@Villain_Phoenix) June 29, 2020

Various videos and livestreams on social media captured audio from the shootings. Semi-automatic rifle fire can be distinctly heard, and possibly other firearms were involved. Most stories from the autonomous zone indicate the SUV with two people in it was driving around the area with the passenger firing in “drive-by” style at people before being stopped by a barricade as they tried to leave the area. There are no reports of CHOP occupiers being hit.

2 guys in a stolen SUV shot up #CHOP tonight. They came through and fired ~15 shots, then maybe 15 mins later, drove across Cal Anderson field and opened fire again…and got fucking MURKED by security on the ground. This is the SUV they were driving. Beautiful shot placement. pic.twitter.com/yrOYgXPQy8 — Malice ⛧ Antifa Superstripper ⛧ (@MaliceBD) June 29, 2020

A livestreamer on the scene says this is the vehicle the shooter was driving, they circled doing a drive by and crashed through the barricade before being stopped “by force” by CHAZ/CHOP security. https://t.co/pvm3L1EBgU pic.twitter.com/XoPefr8nt1 — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) June 29, 2020

5th shooting can be heard on video. CHAZinite tries to kill the camera with a laser.pic.twitter.com/9l2bjx3WOP — M101 News Network ⚔️ (@NewsM101) June 29, 2020

This would mark the fourth known shooting event in the CHOP since it was formed earlier this month. The first resulted in one fatality. Police released bodycam footage of their attempt to reach the victims. The third was livestreamed, but CHOP “security” attempted to delete the video.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information is made available.

Expect mainstream media to ignore this CHOP shooting as well. They invested so heavily into providing optics that the “peaceful” protesters were participating in a social experiment akin to a music festival. The actual carnage breaks their narrative.

