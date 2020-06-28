Meme videos have, frankly, become pretty repetitive. They used to be much more creative, but now the good ones have been usurped by head replacement videos. You know, the one in which a movie scene has the heads of the characters replaced by politicians or entities. It’s lazy. But sometimes we run across ones that put creativity back into the mix. It doesn’t take a ton of video editing skills. Sometimes, the right hat on top of a candidate’s head with the right background sounds is all you need to be exceptional.

Case-in-point… this video shared by White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino, one we can assume was created by Twitter user Posonaut. The President himself even retweeted it, though it’s unclear of Scavino made that happen. He’s the only staffer who has access to the President’s Twitter account.

This may just be a meme, but it’s conspicuous how fitting the “Sleepy Joe” moniker is for someone who talks like he missed a couple of naps ever time he speaks. America’s demise would truly begin with a Sleepy Joe presidency.

