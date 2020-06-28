Pastor Ken Peters is one of the co-founders of the American Conservative Movement, as well as the founder of The Church at Planned Parenthood (TCAPP). The idea behind TCAPP is to protest the murdering of babies in the Planned Parenthood abortion clinic through the worshipping of God, prayer and the preaching of God’s Word. They are literally having a church service in front of Planned Parenthood! While many other pro-life groups will protest outside of abortion clinics by angrily yelling at those coming in and out, Pastor Ken leads a more positive movement.

TCAPP has been quite effective in their messaging, as there is a clear distinction between the positive nature of their church services and the counter-protesters that are supporting abortion. The TCAPP crowd is worshipping, praying and are overall a very positive group of Christians. The pro-abortion counter-protestors are mostly angry, yelling vulgar obscenities and even going so far as to sell an effigy of Pastor Ken Peters during one of the fundraisers for Planned Parenthood. The police that show up to provide security during the church services have even commented that there’s a clear difference between the two groups. By taking a more positive approach, Pastor Ken and TCAPP are showing the world the clear distinction between the pro-life and pro-abortion movements… one side is good and one is evil.

Over the last many months, Planned Parenthood has tried every possible way to intimidate Pastor Ken and TCAPP into silence. They’ve filed injunctions against them, got the City Council to pass a noise ordinance in an attempt to silence their services and even gone so far as to try to purchase the public land in front of their building where TCAPP meets for their services. There was even a fundraiser for Planned Parenthood where they sold an effigy of Pastor Ken’s face.

Now, they are upping their strategy to suing Ken, personally, as well as a few of the other leaders, including Washington State Representative Matt Shea. Matt Shea was a speaker at one of our Saving America Conferences, as well. Planned Parenthood is claiming that “psychological trauma” is being implemented onto abortion-seekers by these Conservative Christians showing up to sing hymns and pray after hours.

This lawsuit will be a pivotal one that can set major precedence across America for every freedom-loving patriot. If Planned Parenthood wins, then the courts will be letting Americans know that the murdering of babies supersedes our First Amendment rights, including our Freedom of Speech, Freedom of Religion & the Right to Peaceably Assemble. No matter which side of the abortion debate you find yourself in, all Americans should agree that the TCAPP leaders have the Constitutional Right to voice their opinions, to peaceably protest and to worship God as they see fit.

Keep an eye on this case. If it goes the wrong way, it will be yet another example of our leftist, progressive government stripping away our Constitutional Rights.

We’ll be supporting The Church at Planned Parenthood as they take on this Constitutional fight over whether we do truly have Freedom of Speech, Freedom of Religion and the Right to Peaceably Assemble.

