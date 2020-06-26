In this video, I do a play-by-play of a viral video in which a black police officer witnesses to a white Black Lives Matter protester. In my analysis, I highlight the fact that this movement believes in a different gospel, a false gospel. I call this the Social Justice Gospel, and in this video I highlight how vastly inferior it is. I also want to take this time to say that as a white Christian I have way more in common with the black police officer in this video than I do the white woman. Because with the gospel, there is neither Jew nor Greek (black or white).
