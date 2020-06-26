Finally, Seattle businesses sue the city for failing to provide protection from criminal activity!

The residents and business owners in Seattle have had enough of Chaz… or Chop… or whatever the heck they are called now! The local government has a responsibility to protect life and property, and when it comes to downtown Seattle, they’ve failed miserably. According to the Seattle Chief of Police, violent crime is up 300%. Businesses are getting looted by “protestors”. Business owners cannot conduct business in a place that has declared autonomy from the United States of America.

As of late, the leftist governmental officials have made light of a business being the property of the business owner. They act as if a company is nothing more than a service to the public. Constitutionally, that could not be further from the truth. A business is the property of its owner, thus the government has a responsibility to protect that from criminals, such as the domestic terrorists that have taken over Seattle. Enough is enough. Shut it down!

Only white Oregonians are required to wear masks for fear of minorities being targeted with racism

This is one of the most intersectionally insane things that I’ve seen in the longest time. But it also makes me question everything we think we know in regards to Black Lives Matter and COVID-19.

The thought process here is that minorities could be seen as criminals if they are seen wearing a bandana around their face. Thus, they would be racially profiled and targeted, under these assumptions.

The repercussions of this, if you accept the mainstream media’s narrative that masks save lives, could be astronomical. You see, minorities have a higher rate of diabetes and other underlying health conditions that would make them more susceptible to COVID-19. So the question becomes: Why would Oregonian officials provide an exception to those that are predisposed to dying from COVID-19? So it’s racist to make them wear a mask, but it’s not to exempt those that need it the most? Everything is just backwards.

Planned Parenthood upset that the Church at Planned Parenthood are not wearing masks during their services

My good friend, Pastor Ken Peters, is the founder of The Church at Planned Parenthood. He holds monthly church services in front of his local Planned Parenthood abortion clinic in Spokane, WA. Ever since he started this ministry, he’s been public enemy #1. They’ve tried to get him on noise ordinances, they’ve complained about social distancing and a lack of face masks, and now they are even suing him for causing “psychological trauma” to those coming to get abortions when they hear hymns being sung and people praying. It’s just insane!

There’s a lot of craziness going on up in the Pacific Northwest, but it’s also dangerous if we continue down this path, as it’s setting a bad precedent for the future of our country!

