It could have easily been something from a Babylon Bee article. There’s still a lingering scent of satire following the realization that Amazon did, indeed, name Seattle’s new sports venue “Climate Pledge Arena.”

The intention was to draw constant attention to the supposedly scientific need to declare climate change as a foreboding problem above all others, excepting for coronavirus and George Floyd’s murder which have pushed climate change down the virtue signaling totem pole. But Amazon has always thought about the long term and they assume the coronavirus will eventually go away and Black Lives Matter will eventually run out of statues to tear down. Thus, they went back to the tried and true social justice mainstay, climate change alarmism. According to The Hill:

The arena, which is currently under redevelopment, is set to be the home of an unnamed Seattle-based NHL team which is planning to join the league for the 2021-2022 season.

Amazon’s announcement on Instagram highlighted the company’s commitment to sustainability: it plans for the arena to produce zero waste and heavily reduce its current use of plastics, and will also be powered by renewable energy as it seeks to eliminate its carbon footprint.

Reactions on Twitter have been mixed. That’s not to say there is an equal number of positive and negative reactions. The mixture on this particular topic is one of ideology. Both the reasonable right and the unhinged left have reacted with various degrees of scorn towards the online retail giant’s latest attempt at signaling their virtues.

"Climate Pledge BLM Please Don't Regulate or Tax Us Arena" rolls off the tounge a little better imo https://t.co/LZK1f7gNbV — Jared (@jaredgabybiegel) June 26, 2020

Amazon: To promote #ClimateAction we will rename Seattle Arena to “Climate Pledge Arena”. Climate activists: pic.twitter.com/wagNew7vBK — Dan Neuman (@dan613) June 26, 2020

Jeff Bezos riding home from naming an arena “Climate Pledge” while simultaneously ignoring thousands of workplace violations pic.twitter.com/d4EDeie2IA — connor hynes (@connorhynes1) June 26, 2020

Amazon naming seattle’s hockey stadia “climate pledge arena” is truly the dumbest possible timeline — antifascist amb 🏘😷 (@ambrown) June 25, 2020

Seattle's NHL arena is named Climate Pledge Arena pic.twitter.com/XYFTfbGACK — 🏳️‍🌈Miro🇧🇬Slav. Soon🇺🇸 (@gaydraka) June 26, 2020

The temperature inside Climate Pledge Arena should rise by one degree every year https://t.co/dx4g0ALtub — Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) June 25, 2020

a large building in which a mass of ice will be cooled artificially will be known as the Climate Pledge Arena https://t.co/hbijQdxhWE — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) June 25, 2020

Instead of Climate Pledge Arena, how about: – Greta Thunberg Autonomous Zone

– Nonsensus Center

– Phony Pledge Forum

– Al Gore’s House

– Unsustainable Arena

– Unicorn Center

– Climate Bedwetterdome

– Greenwash Arena

– Poseur Arena

– Virtue Signal Centerhttps://t.co/ArVrLDpUoM — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) June 26, 2020

They named it the Climate Pledge Arena pic.twitter.com/CXrTIemiu6 — Connor (@ConyeWest24) June 26, 2020

“Climate Pledge Arena” was likely envisioned by elite social justice warriors in the Amazon board room as a clever way to constantly virtue signal about their brand. Instead, it’s proof elite social just warriors shouldn’t make decisions.

