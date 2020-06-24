News yesterday that the FBI found no hate crime in the “noose” found by NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace’s team hit mainstream media quite hard. They had spent the entire day before talking about this heinous, hideous act of blatant racism. As it turned out, the “noose” was used to pull own the garage door and had been there for at least several months before Wallace’s team was randomly assigned that garage at the Talladega Superspeedway.

Grabien Media‘s Tom Elliott put together a hilarious supercut of mainstream media hosts and guests denouncing the door pull.

SUPERCUT! Media Hype NASCAR 'Noose' as Obvious Hate Crime pic.twitter.com/omqRxmoXyv — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 24, 2020

If the Covington kids, Jussie Smollett, and Bubba Wallace has taught us anything, it’s that we must not jump to conclusions until the facts are out there. Unfortunately, mainstream media still hasn’t learned that lesson.

