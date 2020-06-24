Washington Governor Jay Inslee issued an executive order mandating face coverings at all times, indoors and outdoors, across the state. The order takes effect this Friday, but many protesters are speaking out, including at least one county sheriff.

Lewis County Sheriff Rob Snaza went to a gathering to support the “Uncle Sam Sign,” a Hamilton Corner billboard that states, “The Bill of Rights protects this sign and your house.” Rumors have swirled that anarchists were planning to take down the sign by force, prompting hundreds of local residents to stand guard as well as to voice opposition to two petitions circulating that would call for the sign to be taken down legally.

While addressing the crowd, Snaza mentioned Inslee’s executive order. His words of advice to the crowd: “Don’t be a sheep.”

With America in a state of turmoil following the coronavirus lockdowns and subsequent rioting after the George Floyd murder, there are many targets for domestic terrorists bent on destroying the freedoms we hold dear as Americans. The billboard is one that represents these types of freedoms to local residents, which is why it’s being singled out by Cultural Marxists to have it removed one way or another.

“We do allow peaceful assembly, it’s a first amendment right,” Snaza said. “So these signatures come and they’re going to go to city hall today and they’re going to protest and they’re going to ask the sign be taken down … that’s not going to happen.”

Authoritarians, particularly Democratic lawmakers, will do whatever they can to extend their orders and amplify their idiotic laws. It’s incumbent on patriots in and out of law enforcement to stand against these Cultural Marxists.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.