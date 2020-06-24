Here are today’s stories…

With China experiencing a second wave of COVID-19, we can expect that we’ll see the same thing here in America. What we have to remember is that our big government authoritarian political leaders actually made things worse. Instead of getting us to herd immunity as quickly as possible, they artificially flattened the curve. The curve never actually flattened. When you understand the science behind “the curve”, you’d understand that the curve flattening should actually be due to either herd immunity, a vaccine or a cure. Instead, we artificially flattened it by keeping everyone under house arrest.

With this horrific decision of shelter-in-place, not only are thousands upon thousands of lives ruined financially, but we actually accomplished nothing. Now that we are coming out of hiding, we are beginning to see a spike in COVID-19 cases. The second wave is on its way, and it can be expected, because we never defeated the COVID. We just hid from it for a while. So, as we can see the expected second wave coming, we need to make sure that we don’t return to the leftist, unconstitutional stay at home orders that we saw during the first run.

Let’s be smart, protect the vulnerable, and get to herd immunity as quickly as possible us using the healthy among us.

Minnesota Freedom Fund spends only $200k on rioters bail after raising over $35M

Many celebrities donated to and promoted the Minnesota Freedom Fund, which promised to bail out “protestors” (or, in reality, rioters, looters and criminals) from jail. They raised over $35 million dollars, only to announce that they barely spent $200k bailing people out of prison. So, where did the rest of the money go?

Wait until we have the whole story… the full context of Rayshard Brooks

The lesson that we can learn from the Rayshard Brooks tragedy is that we need to wait for all of the facts to come out before rushing to a rash judgment. The headlines across the Mainstream Media was “Police Kill Black Man Sleeping in Car.” People were led to believe that a man was shot in his car, while sleeping, by the cruel, racist white police officers. In reality, Rayshard was drunk, sleeping in his car blocking the drive-thru at Wendy’s. How did he get there, you might ask? Well, he drove drunk. Then, when they were going to arrest him for a DUI, he wrestled away from the police, punched one in the face (reportedly, one of the police officers received a concussion during the scuffle), grabbed a taser, ran away, before turning around and shooting the taser at the police. It was only after all of these attacks on the police was Rayshard Brooks shot and killed.

We need to remember that a taser is considered a lethal weapon due to the fact that it would leave a police officer defenseless if tased. The moral of the story? When a tragic story comes out like this, wait a few days until all of the information comes out before jumping to conclusions. In almost every case when police are accused of being racist against someone within the black community, we wait a few days and learn that it wasn’t actually racism. Sometimes it’s excessive force, but most of the time the killing is justified. None of us want anyone to die, but that is why we need to encourage people to comply with the police.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.