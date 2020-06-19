To work at CNN, one must have a very unique ability to talk out of both sides of their mouth. One would think it’s difficult to condemn a huge Trump rally because of the coronavirus while embracing huge protests over Juneteenth in the same breath, but CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer was able to pull it off without skipping a beat.

As Curtis Houck noted, the difference is that the Trump rally will be inside while the protests were outside. But if that’s the case, why aren’t they pushing to open up sporting events without outside seating? Again, the spin from CNN is based solely on politics and has nothing to do with science.

In 46 seconds, Wolf Blitzer goes from hailing massive Black Lives Matter and Juneteenth protests and seeing no issue with them (because they're outside) to flipping out over the Trump rally. By this logic, why not have fans for outdoor sporting events? Full stadiums NOW! pic.twitter.com/AVFDcPVWpW — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 19, 2020

If protests are okay because they’re outside, then attending sporting events in outdoor arenas should be okay as well, right? As Curtis Houck notes, the hypocrisy by mainstream media is far too thick to think that way.